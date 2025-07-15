Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co., Ltd. (CHIMBUSCO) carried out its first bonded green methanol bunkering operation at Dalian Port for the COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu, China’s inaugural methanol dual-fuel container vessel, according to the company's release.

The bunkering involved 500 tonnes of domestically produced, ISCC-certified green methanol, marking the first occasion a Chinese-built methanol-fueled ship was supplied entirely with Chinese green fuel via a fully domestic, ISCC-certified supply chain.

The operation implemented a “one-stop” regulatory service model using bonded and export supervision warehouses to reduce storage and handling costs, and established a north-to-south green methanol logistics corridor leveraging production sites in Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu—16,136 TEU capacity—is set to embark on its maiden green-powered voyage to the Americas.

COSCO SHIPPING is constructing twelve 24,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel mega ships, projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 1.2 million tonnes annually once fully deployed by 2026.

CHIMBUSCO, as a key marine fuel supplier, is expanding its green fuel capabilities through mobile methanol bunkering systems and global supply networks.

Prior to this event, CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING collaborated on earlier methanol bunkering trials—such as refueling the COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu with 200 t of green methanol at Yangpu Port earlier in July and providing 150 t at Yangzhou in December 2024. In November 2024, CHIMBUSCO Jiangsu also supplied 79.5 t to the dual-fuel ship NCL Vestland at Taizhou.

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co., Ltd. (CHIMBUSCO) is a subsidiary of PetroChina established to supply marine fuels.

COSCO SHIPPING is part of China COSCO Shipping Group, it is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies.