  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

2025 July 15   16:34

bunkering

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co., Ltd. (CHIMBUSCO) carried out its first bonded green methanol bunkering operation at Dalian Port for the COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu, China’s inaugural methanol dual-fuel container vessel, according to the company's release.

The bunkering involved 500 tonnes of domestically produced, ISCC-certified green methanol, marking the first occasion a Chinese-built methanol-fueled ship was supplied entirely with Chinese green fuel via a fully domestic, ISCC-certified supply chain.

The operation implemented a “one-stop” regulatory service model using bonded and export supervision warehouses to reduce storage and handling costs, and established a north-to-south green methanol logistics corridor leveraging production sites in Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia.

The COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu—16,136 TEU capacity—is set to embark on its maiden green-powered voyage to the Americas.

COSCO SHIPPING is constructing twelve 24,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel mega ships, projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 1.2 million tonnes annually once fully deployed by 2026.

CHIMBUSCO, as a key marine fuel supplier, is expanding its green fuel capabilities through mobile methanol bunkering systems and global supply networks.

Prior to this event, CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING collaborated on earlier methanol bunkering trials—such as refueling the COSCO SHIPPING Yangpu with 200 t of green methanol at Yangpu Port earlier in July and providing 150 t at Yangzhou in December 2024. In November 2024, CHIMBUSCO Jiangsu also supplied 79.5 t to the dual-fuel ship NCL Vestland at Taizhou. 

China Marine Bunker (PetroChina) Co., Ltd. (CHIMBUSCO) is a subsidiary of PetroChina established to supply marine fuels.

COSCO SHIPPING is part of China COSCO Shipping Group, it is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies.

Topics:

methanol

bunkering

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news