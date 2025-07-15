Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) conducted a multi-agency chemical spill exercise off the southern coast today as part of the 12th International Safety@Sea Week, running from 15 to 18 July 2025, according to MPA's release.

Eleven vessels and over 150 personnel from more than 10 government agencies and industry partners participated in the drill, observed by Mr Murali Pillai, Senior Minister of State, Mr Arsenio Dominguez, IMO Secretary‑General, and Mr Francis Zachariae, Secretary‑General of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.

The scenario simulated a methanol spill from a tanker collision, requiring coordinated spill‑containment and crew evacuation efforts.

Drone‑enabled systems—including 3D imaging, water‑curtain misting, an Uncrewed Surface Vehicle for air‑quality monitoring, and a Maritime Digital Twin with plume‑modelling tools—were trialled to improve situational awareness and decision support MPA.

This exercise forms part of MPA’s preparation for methanol bunkering infrastructure. Following a March 2025 call, 13 supplier‑license applications have been submitted, with license issuance planned for Q4 2025 covering 1 January 2026–31 December 2030.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport, established in 1996, responsible for regulating and promoting Singapore’s maritime industry. Headquartered at mTower, it oversees port operations, safety standards, and the development of sustainable and digital maritime infrastructure.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a UN agency headquartered in London, responsible for setting global maritime safety, security, and environmental protection standards.

International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) is an international body promoting harmonised marine navigation aids standards.