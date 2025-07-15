  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

2025 July 15   16:43

ports

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) conducted a multi-agency chemical spill exercise off the southern coast today as part of the 12th International Safety@Sea Week, running from 15 to 18 July 2025, according to MPA's release.

Eleven vessels and over 150 personnel from more than 10 government agencies and industry partners participated in the drill, observed by Mr Murali Pillai, Senior Minister of State, Mr Arsenio Dominguez, IMO Secretary‑General, and Mr Francis Zachariae, Secretary‑General of the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation.  

The scenario simulated a methanol spill from a tanker collision, requiring coordinated spill‑containment and crew evacuation efforts.

Drone‑enabled systems—including 3D imaging, water‑curtain misting, an Uncrewed Surface Vehicle for air‑quality monitoring, and a Maritime Digital Twin with plume‑modelling tools—were trialled to improve situational awareness and decision support  MPA.  

This exercise forms part of MPA’s preparation for methanol bunkering infrastructure. Following a March 2025 call, 13 supplier‑license applications have been submitted, with license issuance planned for Q4 2025 covering 1 January 2026–31 December 2030. 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport, established in 1996, responsible for regulating and promoting Singapore’s maritime industry. Headquartered at mTower, it oversees port operations, safety standards, and the development of sustainable and digital maritime infrastructure.  

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a UN agency headquartered in London, responsible for setting global maritime safety, security, and environmental protection standards.

International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA) is an international body promoting harmonised marine navigation aids standards. 

Topics:

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

14:45

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves new company to manage Colombo’s Eastern Container Terminal

14:19

Moldovan Government approves Romanian investment in Giurgiulesti Port

13:25

RoRo vessel Rotra Futura commences offshore wind component operations

12:35

Hyundai Glovis to upgrade seven car‑carrier vessels with Avikus’s autonomous navigation

11:53

Panama bunker sales fall for third consecutive month in June

11:25

Itochu secures contracts to build ammonia bunkering tanker for 2028 operation

11:03

U.S. Department of Homeland Security pulls two cutters from Eastern Shipbuilding’s OPC contract for taxpayer protection

10:40

Hanwha Ocean launches second wind turbine installation vessel for Cadeler

10:09

COSCO SHIPPING Europe facilitates luxury yacht transport from China to Malaysia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news