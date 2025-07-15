  1. Home
2025 July 15   17:13

LNG

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

HaiSea Marine Limited Partnership escorted the GasLog Glasgow tanker as it departed LNG Canada’s export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, carrying Canada’s inaugural liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment, according to Seaspan's release.

LNG Canada is Canada’s first large‑scale LNG export terminal, located on Haisla Nation traditional territory.  

Jordan Pechie, President of Seaspan Marine Transportation, stated: “It was an honour for HaiSea Marine to escort the very first carrier to call at LNG Canada’s new export facility for loading. … we are fulfilling HaiSea Marine’s original dream — having Haisla mariners working on their home waters and doing so onboard some of the most environmentally friendly tugboats in the world”.

In April, HaiSea’s full fleet—comprising battery-powered and low‑emission tugboats—completed a trial voyage up the Douglas Channel to ready the route for the LNG export. The journey from staging areas to the LNG Canada marine terminal exceeded 130 nautical miles. 

In August 2019, HaiSea Marine—a joint venture formed by Haisla Nation and Seaspan ULC—signed a CAD 500 million, 12‑year contract with LNG Canada to design, build and operate escort and harbour tugs for its Kitimat export facility. 

HaiSea Marine Limited Partnership is a majority Haisla Nation‑owned joint venture with Seaspan ULC. The partnership operates a fleet of battery-electric and dual-fuel (LNG/diesel) tugs, focusing on environmental performance and Indigenous employment in Northern British Columbia waterway operations.  

Seaspan ULC is a Canadian marine transportation company specializing in tug and barge services, shipbuilding, and ferry operations. It partners in HaiSea Marine and holds significant experience in vessel operations and fleet management.  

LNG Canada Development Inc. is a consortium-owned project company developing a two‑train, 14 million tonnes per annum capacity LNG export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia. Its joint venture participants include Shell (40 %), PETRONAS (25 %), PetroChina (15 %), Mitsubishi Corporation (15 %), and Korea Gas Corporation (5 %).

