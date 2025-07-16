Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards (“Seaspan”), Stigterstaal Canada, and Algoma Steel Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess the feasibility of a strategic partnership aimed at establishing a domestic steel supply chain for shipbuilding in Canada, according to the company's release.

Under the MoU, Stigterstaal Canada will act as a commercial and logistical subcontractor to facilitate the supply of both Class and non‑Class steel from Algoma Steel for Seaspan’s upcoming heavy polar icebreaker project.

The agreement envisions joint evaluation of the technical, commercial, and logistical requirements essential for the first‑in‑class icebreaker build.

This initiative forms part of Seaspan’s commitment to supporting the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) by prioritizing Canadian‑produced materials and reinforcing national industrial capabilities.

In April 2025, Seaspan commenced construction on the Canadian Coast Guard’s new heavy polar icebreaker—the first of its kind to be fully built domestically.

The vessel, designed for year‑round Arctic operations, will be capable of breaking ice up to 2.5 m thick and will be employed for scientific missions, search and rescue, and Arctic sovereignty protection.

It represents Seaspan’s seventh vessel under the NSS, with its broader supply chain now encompassing over 800 Canadian firms and more than CAD 3 billion in contracts.

Kate Morton, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Seaspan, said: “This signed Memorandum of Understanding paves the way for Seaspan, Stigterstaal and Algoma to build on our shared goals of mutual economic benefits to our nation. Seaspan is committed to partnering with Algoma and Stigterstaal for future shipbuilding initiatives, ensuring that knowledge from other shipbuilding and icebreaking jurisdictions is developed in Canada.”

Ronald de Groot, CEO of Stigterstaal Canada, stated: “Over the past few years, a significant upgrade has taken place at the mill in Sault Ste. Marie, transforming it into one of the most modern heavy plate mills in the Western Hemisphere. Together with Seaspan, we are committed to maximizing the use of Canadian steel in their future projects. In close collaboration with Algoma, we are taking the necessary steps to make this a reality.”

Christopher Ford, Chief Commercial Officer of Algoma Steel Inc., added: “With the completion of our plate mill modernization and the ongoing transformation to Electric Arc Furnace steelmaking, we are well positioned to deliver high‑quality, made‑in‑Canada steel for critical national projects. This collaboration underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and advancing Canadian industry through reliable, domestically produced steel.”

This MoU follows Seaspan’s April 2025 milestone of beginning construction on the Canadian Coast Guard’s heavy polar icebreaker under the NSS. Seaspan has since prioritized sourcing from Canadian suppliers; this MoU formally initiates discussions between Seaspan, Stigterstaal Canada, and Algoma Steel to operationalize that policy.

Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards is a division of Seaspan Shipyards, this is a federally incorporated Canadian shipbuilding and repair entity headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Operating modern facilities and employing approximately 4,300 staff in Vancouver and Victoria, Seaspan is an NSS prime contractor delivering complex vessels for both government and private sectors.

Stigterstaal Canada is a Canadian subsidiary of Stigterstaal—an international steel supplier corporate group— specializes in distributing and warehousing heavy steel plate for maritime and offshore industries.

Algoma Steel Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian corporation listed on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange (as part of Algoma Steel Group Inc.), headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. It is a fully integrated producer of hot‑rolled, cold‑rolled sheet, and plate steel. Algoma operates Canada’s only discrete plate mill and is expanding capacity through Electric Arc Furnace conversion, maintaining a low‑cost position in North America.