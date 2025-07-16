  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

2025 July 16   10:09

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. has named and delivered the Cheng Kang Kou, an LNG dual‑fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) with a capacity of 7,500 RT, according to the company's release.

The vessel left Xiamen on its maiden voyage, transporting over 3,600 vehicles from FAW, Great Wall Motor Company Limited, and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, bound for Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Tunisia via Shanghai.

The company projects its fleet will grow to 30 vessels by mid‑2026.

The LNG dual‑fuel propulsion system provides lower emissions compared to conventional fuel systems. 

COSCO Shipping Specialized placed an order in 2022, alongside its joint venture Guangzhou Yuanhai Automobile Shipping Co., Ltd., for a series of 24 LNG dual‑fuel Ro‑Ro vessels with capacities between 7,000 and 8,600 CEU.

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Established in 2008, it specialises in the sea transport of oversized, heavy project cargo and vehicles. Its fleet includes pure car/truck carriers, multipurpose vessels, and heavy‑lift ships. 

Topics:

RORO

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

10:41

ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

09:08

KEYS Azalea completes Japan’s first ship‑to‑ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship Asuka III

08:15

Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

2025 July 15

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news