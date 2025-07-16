COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. has named and delivered the Cheng Kang Kou, an LNG dual‑fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) with a capacity of 7,500 RT, according to the company's release.

The vessel left Xiamen on its maiden voyage, transporting over 3,600 vehicles from FAW, Great Wall Motor Company Limited, and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, bound for Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Tunisia via Shanghai.

The company projects its fleet will grow to 30 vessels by mid‑2026.

The LNG dual‑fuel propulsion system provides lower emissions compared to conventional fuel systems.

COSCO Shipping Specialized placed an order in 2022, alongside its joint venture Guangzhou Yuanhai Automobile Shipping Co., Ltd., for a series of 24 LNG dual‑fuel Ro‑Ro vessels with capacities between 7,000 and 8,600 CEU.

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. is a wholly‑owned subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Established in 2008, it specialises in the sea transport of oversized, heavy project cargo and vehicles. Its fleet includes pure car/truck carriers, multipurpose vessels, and heavy‑lift ships.