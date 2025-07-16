ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), a non‑profit ship classification society, has launched the “ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation” service as part of its ClassNK Transition Support Services, according to ClassNK's release.

The offering includes two tools: the ClassNK Fleet Cost Calculator in Excel format, covering the IMO GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI), EU‑ETS and FuelEU Maritime regulations with customizable assumptions such as vessel replacement schedule, fuel efficiency improvement rates and GHG emission factors; and a Cost Estimation Report in PowerPoint format that projects fleet‑wide expenses through to 2050 using actual fuel consumption data and encompasses shipbuilding, fuel and compliance costs.

ClassNK said the service “significantly reduces workload for cost estimation and documentation, enabling clients to obtain reliable cost data for use in business planning.”

Updates to the tool will reflect evolving regulations, including IMO GFI measures set to take effect on 31 December 2027.

Upon request, an advanced version can simulate and analyse fuel conversion timing to support cost optimisation.

Following the adoption of the IMO’s mid‑term GHG reduction measures at MEPC 83 in April 2025, ClassNK has actively enhanced its support framework. In May 2025, it released "ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight (Version 3.0)", updating cost simulations aligned with MEPC 83 decisions. This report precedes the latest launch, establishing a context of progressive regulatory cost support.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a non‑profit classification society founded in 1899, headquartered in Tokyo, that provides statutory certification on behalf of over 100 flag states and classification services for approximately 20% of the global merchant fleet (circa 280 million GT).