  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

2025 July 16   11:09

shipbuilding

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

China’s State Council held its first briefing on progress under the 14th Five‑Year Plan (2021–2025), reporting significant milestones in advanced shipbuilding, according to CSSC's release.

The briefing emphasized that China has completed the maritime “triple crown” – building aircraft carriers, liquefied natural gas carriers, and large cruise ships – becoming the only nation to undertake all three in parallel.

According to Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), “External pressure only accelerates our technological breakthroughs.”

He cited other achievements including the Tiangong space station, the Shidaowan fourth‑generation nuclear power plant, the Chang’e‑6 lunar sample return mission, and the commercial operation of the C919 aircraft.  

The Adora Magic City, China’s first large cruise ship built domestically, was highlighted as a milestone, described as the “peak of industrial integration,” combining advanced manufacturing with cultural and artistic elements.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has bolstered dual‑circulation supply chains and strengthened China’s position in the global cruise market. Industry data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology indicate that shipbuilding output grew 14.2 % per annum from 2020 to 2024, and in 2024 China accounted for 50.1 % of global shipbuilding output and 67.1 % of new orders. 

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state‑owned enterprise directly supervised by the State Council, responsible for both military and civilian shipbuilding. It operates major yards including Shanghai Waigaoqiao, Jiangnan, Hudong‑Zhonghua, Dalian and Huangpu Wenchong, and is central to China’s maritime and naval industrial polic.  

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) is a subsidiary of CSSC, specializing in large commercial vessels, including LNG carriers and cruise ships. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

10:41

ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

10:09

COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

09:08

KEYS Azalea completes Japan’s first ship‑to‑ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship Asuka III

08:15

Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

2025 July 15

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

00:29

Los Angeles port achieves busiest June in 117‑year history amid tariff fears

2025 July 14

18:01

Swire Shipping launches Voyage to Zero Carbon insetting programme in Fiji

17:26

MSC Group marks three major milestones for Explora Journeys at Sestri Ponente Shipyard

17:23

Japan’s Keihin Dock and Fluid Tech selected for Mlit DX subsidy to automate sea-trial data

16:52

DACKS completes milestone sea trials on first 309,000 DWT LNG‑dual‑fuel VLCC

16:31

American funds acquire control of major Odessa grain terminal

16:01

Huangpu Wenchong delivers China’s first ocean‑going intelligent research vessel

15:41

Fluxys awards Sacyr Proyecta FEED contract for Zeebrugge LNG terminal

15:28

South Korea’s Oceans Minister nominee outlines plan for Busan as Arctic shipping hub

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news