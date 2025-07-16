China’s State Council held its first briefing on progress under the 14th Five‑Year Plan (2021–2025), reporting significant milestones in advanced shipbuilding, according to CSSC's release.

The briefing emphasized that China has completed the maritime “triple crown” – building aircraft carriers, liquefied natural gas carriers, and large cruise ships – becoming the only nation to undertake all three in parallel.

According to Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), “External pressure only accelerates our technological breakthroughs.”

He cited other achievements including the Tiangong space station, the Shidaowan fourth‑generation nuclear power plant, the Chang’e‑6 lunar sample return mission, and the commercial operation of the C919 aircraft.

The Adora Magic City, China’s first large cruise ship built domestically, was highlighted as a milestone, described as the “peak of industrial integration,” combining advanced manufacturing with cultural and artistic elements.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has bolstered dual‑circulation supply chains and strengthened China’s position in the global cruise market. Industry data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology indicate that shipbuilding output grew 14.2 % per annum from 2020 to 2024, and in 2024 China accounted for 50.1 % of global shipbuilding output and 67.1 % of new orders.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state‑owned enterprise directly supervised by the State Council, responsible for both military and civilian shipbuilding. It operates major yards including Shanghai Waigaoqiao, Jiangnan, Hudong‑Zhonghua, Dalian and Huangpu Wenchong, and is central to China’s maritime and naval industrial polic.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) is a subsidiary of CSSC, specializing in large commercial vessels, including LNG carriers and cruise ships.