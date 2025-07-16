  1. Home
2025 July 16   11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

On July 15, 2025, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. initiated steel cutting for the sixth Fast4Ward® Multi Purpose Floater (MPF6) hull under a contract with SBM Offshore, according to the company's release.

The hull, based on SBM Offshore’s proprietary generic design, is configured as a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel capable of storing up to 2.3 million barrels of crude oil and equipped with spread point mooring systems for deployment in diverse sea conditions from West Africa to South America.

Since 2019, SWS has delivered five MPF hulls to SBM Offshore. 

The MPF6 project builds on a long‑standing cooperation between the parties. On December 20, 2024, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and its parent, China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd (both under CSSC), signed the firm contract with SBM Offshore for the construction of MPF6, marking SWS’s sixth hull order under the Fast4Ward® programme.

Earlier, in 2019 SBM Offshore contracted SWS (and CMIH) for hulls four and five under the same programme.

The Fast4Ward® standardisation initiative, launched in 2016, streamlined design and delivery across multiple hulls. 

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding enterprise headquartered in Shanghai, operating as a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited. Since its establishment in 1999, SWS has constructed a wide range of marine vessels and offshore units, including container ships, cruise vessels, and FPSOs. To date, it has delivered 579 vessels totalling approximately 100 million deadweight tonnes.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state‑owned enterprise headquartered in Beijing, China. Founded in 1999, CSSC is one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates, covering ship design, construction, repair, and emerging green vessel technologies, serving both commercial and naval markets.  

SBM Offshore is a Netherlands‑based company (SBM Offshore N.V., headquartered in Schiedam), incorporated in 1965, specialising in the design, supply, lease, and operation of FPSO vessels. SBM Offshore has delivered 34 FPSOs and maintains cumulative operational experience exceeding 300 vessel‑years.

