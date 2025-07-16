ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) has announced a reorganisation of its Baltic feeder network aimed at delivering enhanced connectivity, improved schedule reliability and broader regional coverage, according to the company's release.

The carrier has upgraded its Baltic Bridge Express (BBX) route and introduced a new Finland Express 2 (FI2) service, which features vessels powered by green methanol.

The green‑powered FI2 reflects ONE’s commitment to sustainable logistics and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Both the upgraded BBX and the new FI2 will integrate with ONE’s existing Scandinavia Baltic Express (SBX), Poland Express (PLS) and Finland Express 1 (FI1) services.

The weekly BBX rotation will follow Rotterdam → Gdansk → Klaipeda → Riga → Gdansk → Rotterdam, with the first sailing departing Rotterdam on 22 August 2025.

The new FI2 service, rotating Rotterdam → Antwerp → Helsinki → Tallinn → Kotka → Rotterdam, will commence on 3 August 2025.

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore‑based container shipping company established in 2017 as a joint venture consolidating the container businesses of Japanese carriers K Line, MOL and NYK. It operates a fleet exceeding 240 vessels across more than 165 service loops, covering over 120 countries.