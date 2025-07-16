Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

Equinor ASA today reported that its long‑term safety performance continued to improve in the second quarter of 2025.

The serious incident frequency (SIF) reached 0.27 per million hours worked, marking the lowest Q2 level in the company’s history.

The total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) for the past 12 months remained stable at 2.2.

Over the same period, five oil and gas leaks were recorded, unchanged from Q1. Notably, there were no major accident events or serious well control incidents during Q2.

Jannicke Nilsson, Executive Vice President for Safety, Security and Sustainability, emphasized the importance of “systematic and long‑term cooperation” with suppliers, employees and their representatives in preventing major incidents and personal injuries. She noted that lessons have been learned from incidents experienced during the quarter.

Under the "Always Safe" programme, Equinor will focus on working at heights in Q3 following a personal‑injury emphasis in Q2.

Two internal investigations were initiated at the Hammerfest LNG facility: one into an April fall and related safety culture issues, and another into exposure incidents occurring April 9 and June 13, 2025, involving unexplained symptoms.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority is also investigating the latter.

Equinor ASA is a Norwegian public limited company headquartered in Stavanger. It is an integrated energy company engaged in oil, gas, renewables and low‑carbon solutions with operations across more than 30 countries, and a stated ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.