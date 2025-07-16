Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

Taihan Cable & Solution Co., Ltd.’s cable-laying vessel Palos has completed the installation of two 28 km export cables for the 364.8 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol Offshore Wind Project, now more than 50 % complete near Songido, Nakwol‑myeon, Yeonggwang‑gun, Jeollanam‑do, South Korea, according to the company's release.

The two-phase deployment took place in mid-May and from late June to early July, with inter-array cable installation scheduled to begin after July.

Palos, introduced in November 2023, is Korea’s only purpose-built cable-laying vessel. Equipped with hybrid DP2 dynamic positioning and anchoring modes, the vessel can reach speeds of 9 knots and operates five to six times faster than conventional cable-laying barges pulled by tugs.

Its flat-bottom design allows operation in shallow coastal waters, providing all-weather deployment even in challenging West Sea conditions.

A company spokesperson commented that the successful operation “demonstrates both its stability and installation capabilities in the demanding West Sea region” and reinforces Taihan’s turnkey competitiveness, positioning it to participate in future large-scale offshore wind initiatives and the “West Coast HVDC Energy Highway”.

In June, Taihan inaugurated its first Dangjin submarine cable manufacturing plant, capable of producing both export and inter-array cables.

Construction of a second facility dedicated to 640 kV HVDC submarine cables is planned for the latter half of the year, further strengthening production capacity.

The company has been involved in the Yeonggwang Nakwol project since December 2023, when Taihan Cable & Solution secured the contract to supply internal submarine cables—including both inter-array and export cables—produced by its Dangjin plant.

A publicly traded South Korean company headquartered in Anyang, Gyeonggi‑do, Taihan is engaged in the design, manufacture, and installation of high-voltage power cables.