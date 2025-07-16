  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

2025 July 16   14:22

offshore

Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

The floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) P‑78 departed Seatrium’s Benoi shipyard in Singapore on 13 July 2025, commencing its transit to the Búzios oil field in Brazil’s Santos Basin, according to the company's release.

The unit will be towed with a crew onboard, enabling continued commissioning and crew training, and is expected to accelerate production start-up by approximately two weeks.

The P‑78 has a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day and can compress 7.2 million cubic metres of gas daily.

It is scheduled to deliver first oil in December 2025, increasing the field’s installed capacity by around 18%, to roughly 1.15 million barrels per day.  

The vessel represents the seventh FPSO deployed in the deepwater Búzios field, which is located about 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in water depths up to 2,100 metres.

The P‑78 project includes 13 wells—six producers (two convertible to injectors), six WAG injectors and one gas injector—connected via rigid pipelines for production, injection and gas export, and flexible lines for service and gas-lift functions.  

The P‑78 hull was constructed and integrated at shipyards in Yantai and Haiyang, China, and Ulsan, South Korea.

Topside modules were fabricated and integrated in Brazil (at Seatrium Angra dos Reis, formerly Brasfels), China and Singapore, followed by commissioning at the Singapore facility.

On 30 June, Sylvia Anjos, Petrobras’s director of Exploration and Production, and Renata Baruzzi, director of Engineering, Technology and Innovation, visited the vessel in Singapore and took part in the sail-away ceremony.  

According to Petrobras, the co‑location of crew during tow will allow operational systems to remain online, streamline commissioning processes and facilitate crew training, thereby reducing the interval between final positioning and production start.  

In May 2021, Petrobras awarded a US $2.3 billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the P‑78 FPSO to Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine, in partnership with Hyundai Heavy Industries for hull fabrication.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a Brazilian state-controlled multinational corporation in the oil and gas sector. Petrobras is the concessionaire and operator of the ultra-deepwater Búzios field in the Santos Basin.  

Seatrium is a Singapore-listed public company specializing in offshore, marine and energy engineering solutions. Formed through the consolidation of Sembcorp Marine’s offshore arm and Keppel Offshore & Marine in late 2022, Seatrium provides EPC services for FPSOs, drilling rigs, floating platforms and specialised maritime vessels.  

Topics:

FPSO

Petrobras

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:16

Eni signs 20‑year LNG supply agreement with Venture Global

17:36

Port of Corpus Christi posts record tonnage in H1 2025

17:16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

16:47

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

16:13

Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

15:50

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

15:24

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

13:44

Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

10:41

ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

10:09

COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

09:08

KEYS Azalea completes Japan’s first ship‑to‑ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship Asuka III

08:15

Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

2025 July 15

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news