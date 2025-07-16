  1. Home
2025 July 16

shipping

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

Seabound, a UK‑based provider of marine carbon capture solutions, has installed a compact onboard carbon capture system aboard the 5,700 GT cement carrier UBC Cork, owned by Hartmann Group, managed by InterMaritime Group, and chartered to Heidelberg Materials, according to the company's release.

The system, using calcium looping technology, captures up to 95 % of CO₂ and 98 % of sulphur emissions by converting calcium hydroxide into limestone, which is stored onboard until offloaded in Brevik, Norway.  

At the Port of Brevik, the captured limestone will be used as feedstock at the recently commissioned industrial‑scale Brevik CCS facility, which captures approximately 400,000 tons of CO₂ annually, producing “evoZero” cement and enabling net‑zero concrete.

CO₂ transport and storage is managed by Northern Lights, Europe’s first cross‑border North Sea storage hub.  This initiative addresses nearly 3 % of global CO₂ emissions from shipping and aligns with the IMO’s introduction of a global carbon price of up to US $380 per tonne in April 2025.

Seabound’s containerised approach facilitates retrofit installation across vessel types, reducing capital expenditure and energy use compared to liquefied CO₂ systems.  

The project is co‑funded by the Eurostars programme under Horizon Europe via the Cyprus Research and Innovation Foundation, with additional participation by the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI).

Seabound previously piloted similar technology with Lomar Shipping and Hapag‑Lloyd, achieving around 80 % capture efficiency aboard a 3,200 TEU container vessel. Following existing demonstrations in the Port of Long Beach, Seabound is now scaling to full systems for Hartmann’s fleet and intends to capture 100 million tonnes of CO₂ annually by 2040. 

Seabound Ltd is a UK‑registered company (founded late 2021) developing retrofit carbon capture systems for ships using calcium looping. It has completed pilot projects with Lomar Shipping/Hapag‑Lloyd and Port of Long Beach, secured £1.2 M via UK’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, and raised US $6.8 M from investors including Lowercarbon Capital and Y Combinator.  

Hartmann Group is an independent, family‑owned global ship‑owning entity headquartered in Germany, specialising in technical and commercial management across various vessel types, including cement carriers.  

InterMaritime Group (Intership Navigation Co. Ltd merged with Interorient Shipmanagement) is a privately held international ship management company offering technical, crew, new‑build supervision, decarbonisation advisory and marine insurance brokerage.

Heidelberg Materials AG is a publicly listed integrated building‑materials manufacturer operating in cement, aggregates and concrete, with roughly 51,000 employees across nearly 3,000 locations in over 50 countries. 

All news