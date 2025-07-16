  1. Home
2025 July 16   15:50

shipbuilding

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

Swiss marine power engineering company WinGD Ltd. has delivered and installed its first ammonia‑fuelled X52DF‑A two‑stroke engine—a 52‑bore dual‑fuel model—on a 46,000 m³ LPG/ammonia carrier being built for Belgian shipping firm EXMAR NV, according to the company's release.

Fitted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Business Unit at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea, the engine demonstrated emissions and performance comparable to conventional diesel units, consuming approximately 5 % pilot fuel at full load.

WinGD’s laboratory and factory trials confirmed low emissions—under 10 ppm ammonia and below 3 ppm N₂O—without after‑treatment systems, with NOₓ levels also markedly reduced.

Sebastian Hensel, Vice‑President, Research & Development at WinGD, said ammonia “has a vital role to play in the decarbonisation of our industry” and credited collaboration with “trail‑blazer partners like EXMAR” for bringing the technology to commercial readiness.  

This installation represents the first of four sister vessels, with the next X52DF‑A engine scheduled for delivery later in 2025.

WinGD has already secured orders for around 30 X‑DF‑A engines across vessel types including gas carriers, bulk carriers and container ships.

WinGD initiated collaboration in 2021 to develop the X‑DF‑A platform, progressing through single‑cylinder lab tests, full‑scale rig trials at its Winterthur facility, and approvals in principle from classification society Lloyd’s Register. In 2023, EXMAR LPG BV, a subsidiary of EXMAR NV, placed the first commercial order for X‑DF‑A engines, commissioning at least two units for midsize LPG/ammonia tankers to be built at HD Hyundai Mipo, with delivery anticipated in mid‑2025. 

WinGD Ltd. is a Swiss ship engine designer and manufacturer headquartered in Winterthur, emerging from the 1893 Sulzer Diesel Engine legacy. Now operating independently under CSSC Group, WinGD focuses on two‑stroke low‑speed engines for dual‑fuel operation and sustainable marine propulsion, supported by global lifecycle services.  

EXMAR NV is a Belgium‑based maritime transport company listed on Euronext Brussels, specialising in the carriage of LPG, LNG and ammonia using both conventional and floating storage solutions.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery Business Unit (HHI‑EMD), a division of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, is a leading global manufacturer of marine engines and propulsion systems.

