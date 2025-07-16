  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

2025 July 16   16:13

shipbuilding

Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (“Rolls-Royce”) has finalized the sale of its Naval Propulsors business to Fairbanks Morse Defense (“FMD”), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, according to the company's release.

The transaction, originally announced on 19 September 2024, includes the Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Walpole, Massachusetts, units.

Rolls-Royce will retain its Naval Gas Turbines and Generator Sets operations, which continue to serve naval propulsion and onboard power requirements.

A parallel sale of its Naval Handling business in Peterborough, Ontario, remains subject to closing at a later date.

Proceeds from the disposals support Rolls-Royce’s ongoing transformation, launched in 2023, which refocuses its Defence division on strategic sectors including combat, transport, and submarines.

The company also maintains a substantial U.S. presence: a recently announced expansion of its power systems operations in Mankato, Minnesota, along with over $1.5 billion invested across the U.S. in the past decade—most notably $1 billion in Indianapolis to support the U.S. Air Force B‑52 Commercial Engine Replacement and U.S. Army MV‑75 FLRAA programmes.

Rolls‑Royce Holdings plc is a London Stock Exchange–listed public limited company operating globally across civil aerospace, defence, and power systems. With 2024 underlying revenue of $23.01 billion and operating profit of $3.18 billion, the firm has strategic operations in naval gas turbines, aero engines, and energy solutions.  

Fairbanks Morse Defense is a U.S.-based provider of marine engines, propulsion, and related systems to the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and allied navies. It operates under Arcline Investment Management as a portfolio company. 

Topics:

Navy

Rolls-Royce

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:16

Eni signs 20‑year LNG supply agreement with Venture Global

17:36

Port of Corpus Christi posts record tonnage in H1 2025

17:16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

16:47

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

15:50

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

15:24

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

14:22

Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

13:44

Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

10:41

ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

10:09

COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

09:08

KEYS Azalea completes Japan’s first ship‑to‑ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship Asuka III

08:15

Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

2025 July 15

18:05

Dolphin Drilling wins Nigerian court order to enforce $105 m arbitration award

17:13

HaiSea Marine tugboats escort Canada’s first global LNG export

16:43

Singapore’s MPA leads chemical-spill exercise during International Safety@Sea Week

16:34

Dalian port completes first green methanol bunkering with CHIMBUSCO and COSCO SHIPPING

15:46

EU ports falling behind on onshore power supply ahead of 2030 deadline

15:10

Van Oord completes installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm

14:45

NEMO granted NGO consultative status at IMO and invited to IAEA General Conference

14:24

GAIL and Vitol finalise 10‑year LNG supply agreement

13:44

Port of Antwerp‑Bruges reports 4.3 % throughput fall in H1 2025

13:14

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa vessel begins cable laying at U.S. offshore wind farm

11:25

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company reports cargo transport up 12 % in first half of 2025

10:41

Fujian Mawei and Sallaum Lines сelebrate keel-laying of second LNG dual-fuel PCTC “Ocean Explorer”

09:04

Yusen Cruises holds naming ceremony for new ship Asuka III ahead of July 20 launch

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news