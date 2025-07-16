Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

Iran’s judiciary reports that on July 16, enforcement agents operating in the Sea of Oman intercepted and seized a foreign‑flagged oil tanker carrying 2 million litres of fuel.

Hormozgan Province Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahremani stated that the vessel lacked complete legal documentation for its cargo and was suspected of smuggling.

Seventeen individuals, including the captain and crew, have been detained, and a judicial case has been opened in Jask.

Authorities are conducting sampling, laboratory testing and verifying the ship’s paperwork to determine the precise volume of fuel.

The investigation is ongoing, and conclusions will be released upon its completion.

Fuel smuggling by sea has been a persistent challenge for Iran, due to highly subsidised domestic fuel prices. Similar incidents have occurred earlier this year: in April, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained two Tanzanian‑flagged tankers carrying 1.5 million litres of diesel, and in November, a Marshall‑Islands registered tanker was seized on smuggling suspicions.

These are part of Iran’s intensified maritime surveillance and enforcement efforts in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz region.

Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran – Hormozgan Province is a regional division of Iran’s judiciary system, responsible for judicial oversight in coastal provinces including maritime legal cases.