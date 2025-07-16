  1. Home
  Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

2025 July 16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. has replaced the diesel‑engine generator on a near‑zero‑emission rubber‑tired gantry crane (RTG), delivered to Utoc Corporation, at the Minami‑Honmoku Pier Container Terminal with a hydrogen fuel‑cell power pack.

The crane, retrofitted by MITSUI E&S with technical support, is now part of Utoc’s on‑site demonstration project and operates solely on hydrogen fuel, eliminating CO₂ emissions during cargo handling.

In February 2024, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) announced that Yokohama Port and Kobe Port would hold demonstrations of hydrogen‑powered RTG cranes.

MITSUI E&S’s current deployment at Minami‑Honmoku Pier follows earlier retrofits and trials of near‑zero and zero‑emission RTGs at Oi Container Terminal (Tokyo) in October 2024, and commercial operation of the world’s first fuel‑cell RTG at the Port of Los Angeles (May 2024) through its U.S. unit PACECO. 

MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd. is a publicly traded Japanese corporation headquartered in Tokyo. It specialises in heavy machinery, naval vessels, and logistics systems.

Utoc Corporation is a Japanese port‑terminal operator headquartered in Yokohama, led by Representative Director and President Nobuo Shiotsu. The company manages terminal operations at the Minami‑Honmoku Pier Container Terminal and is responsible for hosting the hydrogen RTG demonstration project.

All news