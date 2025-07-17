COSCO semi‑submersible Xin Yao Hua completes world‑first direct transfer of Cenovus 23,000 mt West White Rose topside to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co. Ltd. announced that its 80,000 dwt semi‑submersible vessel, Xin Yao Hua, has successfully delivered Cenovus Energy Inc.’s 23,000‑metric‑ton West White Rose topside from Ingleside, Texas, to Allseas Group S.A.’s Pioneering Spirit at Bull Arm, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the company's release.

The operation represents the first-ever direct transfer of an offshore topside using a self‑propelled vessel.

According to a COSCO SHIPPING Specialized's post, the vessel arrived “safely in Bull Arm” and completed the transfer.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized and Cenovus Energy have been collaborating on transport logistics since Cenovus acquired Husky Energy in 2021, which expanded their offshore project scope including the White Rose field.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized had previously transported large modules for offshore projects using its fleet of semi-submersible vessels, including the Xin Yao Hua—delivered in January 2022 by Guangzhou Shipyard International.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co. Ltd. is a division of the state-owned China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, the company operates the world’s largest fleet of semi‑submersible heavy‑lift vessels.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus Energy Inc. is a publicly traded integrated oil and gas company. It acquired Husky Energy in 2021.

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-registered offshore engineering and marine construction company.