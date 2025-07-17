  1. Home
2025 July 17   10:19

Port of Long Beach cargo throughput falls 16% in June

Cargo throughput at the Port of Long Beach decreased in June, with dockworkers and terminal operators processing 704,403 twenty‑foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 16.4% year‑on‑year decline, according to the company's release.

Imports fell by 16.9% to 348,681 TEUs, exports declined by 10.9% to 87,627 TEUs, and empty container volumes dropped 17.4% to 268,095 TEUs.

Year‑to‑date cargo through H1 2025 stands at 4,746,631 TEUs—a 10.6% increase over the same period last year.  

Mario Cordero, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Long Beach, said, “We’re anticipating a cargo surge in July as retailers stock up on goods ordered during the 90‑day pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs,” adding that the port uses its digital Supply Chain Information Highway to enhance visibility and efficiency.  

Bonnie Lowenthal, President of the Long Beach Harbor Commission, stated: “No matter the economic situation, our facilities, dockworkers and marine terminal operators continue to make this the premier gateway for trans‑Pacific goods movement… Over the long term, we’re investing in infrastructure projects to keep cargo moving efficiently and sustainably to preserve our status as the Port of Choice.” 

Port of Long Beach (POLB) is an independent municipal department and one of 18 commercial strategic seaports in the United States. It serves as a primary trans‑Pacific gateway, handles over $300 billion in annual trade, supports 2.7 million national jobs (including 691,000 in Southern California), and is obligated to support national defense operations. POLB initiated its landmark Green Port Policy in 2005 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary of "Leading Green" in 2025. It has been recognized as the “Best West Coast Seaport in North America” six years in a row (most recently 2024) and plans US $3.2 billion in capital improvements over the next decade.

