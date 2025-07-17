COSCO Shipping Specialized completes delivery of three self‑elevating platforms from Qingdao to Sharjah

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. (“COSCO Shipping Specialized”) has executed the delivery of three self‑elevating offshore platform legs from Qingdao, China, to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, according to the company's release.

The 24,000‑tonne shipment covered a voyage of 5,904 nautical miles, with each platform leg measuring 108 metres in height.

The operation adhered to safety protocols and efficiency targets.

China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited is a state‑owned enterprise and one of the world’s largest integrated shipping groups, providing container, bulk cargo, and specialized carrier services across global trade routes. COSCO Shipping Specialized is its unit focused on heavy‑lift, multipurpose, and offshore logistics. COSCO Shipping Specialized maintains a global service network spanning nearly 100 countries and regularly undertakes heavy‑lift and offshore transport projects.