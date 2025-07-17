Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

Fincantieri, Italy's leading shipbuilding group, hosted “FULL SPEED AHEAD: The U.S. Shipbuilding Renaissance” in Washington, D.C. on July 15, 2025, according to the company's release.

The event convened government, industry and national security representatives to explore the strategic future of American maritime capability.

George Moutafis, newly appointed chief executive officer of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), and Jan Allman, chief executive officer of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the U.S. via its integrated “System of Shipyards” in Wisconsin and Florida.

That network—spanning Marinette, Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay and Florida—employs over 3,000 personnel and supports a broader Midwest manufacturing recovery.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer and managing director of Fincantieri, closed the session by stating: “This is a defining moment for American shipbuilding—and Fincantieri is here to stay. ... With a new management team leading our U.S. operations, we are accelerating our commitment to deliver next-generation capabilities in full alignment with U.S. strategic priorities.”

Looking ahead, Fincantieri plans to intensify its investment in U.S. shipyards, integrating artificial intelligence and advanced robotics, advancing digitalization, and optimizing production efficiency. The company has invested over $800 million in U.S. infrastructure, works with more than 900 suppliers across 43 states, and employs over 3,000 workers in Wisconsin alone.

Fincantieri S.p.A. is a publicly listed Italian shipbuilding conglomerate headquartered in Trieste. Established over 230 years ago, it operates 18 shipyards across four continents and employs approximately 11,000 direct staff. The group specialises in cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore units, mega‑yachts, and systems components. Fincantieri Marine Group has been present in the U.S. for over 15 years, assembling a network of four shipyards primarily in Wisconsin. FMG secured its first major U.S. contract in April 2020 to build the lead Constellation-class frigate (FFG 62) and has since obtained options for five additional vessels.

