A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has inaugurated its Panama Pacifico Logistics Centre on 16 July 2025, within a Special Economic Zone on the Pacific coast of Panama, according to the company's release.

The 20,394 m² facility features 10,952 rack pallet positions, 3,824 bin storage locations, and 2,558 floor pallet spots, and is equipped with Maersk’s Warehouse Management System for real‑time inventory visibility and customer‑system integration.

The centre supports ocean, rail, and air connectivity, including direct sea services from Asia, cross‑border trucking, the Panama Canal Railway, and air freight via Tocumen Airport.

Value‑added offerings include labelling, kitting, repacking, returns management, disposal, palletizing and quality control.

Maersk will act as importer of record.

The facility enables clients to consolidate inventory, streamline regional distribution, accelerate speed‑to‑market, and benefit from customs and tax exemptions under the Special Economic Zone arrangement.

This new logistics centre builds on Maersk’s expansion in the region, following its 2023 opening of a 3,500 m² fulfilment centre in Panama Pacifico logistics park and a 14,000 m² centre in Colombia, under a broader strategy to deepen its integrated logistics footprint across Central and South America.

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) is a publicly traded Danish integrated transport and logistics corporation, headquartered in Copenhagen, operating across more than 130 countries with approximately 110,000 employees.