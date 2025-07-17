ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

ABS, a U.S.-based marine and offshore classification society, and the Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on exploring new technologies supporting the floating offshore wind industry.

Under the agreement, the parties will leverage ABS’s expertise in offshore energy standards development and FLOWRA’s capabilities in researching common basic technologies to reduce costs and risks.

“ABS and FLOWRA aim to support a safer future for the global floating wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA’s board, added that the partnership will combine technical expertise and risk management capabilities to optimise floating wind power systems and reduce development costs.

FLOWRA has established similar memoranda in recent months, including with DNV on 3 June 2025 to develop cooperation in floating offshore wind technology, and with the UK’s ORE Catapult on 7 March 2025 to facilitate personnel exchange, standardisation and test alliances.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a U.S.-based classification society founded in 1862, ABS provides technical standards, certification and risk management services for the marine and offshore energy sectors.

FLOWRA (Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association) is a Japanese non-profit technical research association headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. FLOWRA focuses on developing common foundational technologies for floating offshore wind in collaboration with industry partners domestically and internationally, aiming to reduce costs and technical risks in large-scale deployment.