FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote on a set of rules aimed at accelerating the development of submarine cable infrastructure to support AI and next-generation technologies, while securing these systems from foreign adversaries, including the People’s Republic of China, according to FCC's release.

The initiative aligns with the “America First Investment Policy Memorandum” and seeks to protect critical infrastructure by limiting foreign investment deemed risky to national security.

Chairman Carr stated: “Submarine cables are the unsung heroes of global communications, carrying 99% of all Internet traffic. As the U.S. builds out the data centers and other infrastructure necessary to lead the world in AI and next-gen technologies, these cables are more important than ever. At the same time, as President Trump has long recognized: ‘economic security is national security.’ We have seen submarine cable infrastructure threatened in recent years by foreign adversaries, like China. We are therefore taking action here to guard our submarine cables against foreign adversary ownership, and access as well as cyber and physical threats.”

Carr circulated a Report and Order and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to his colleagues for consideration at the Commission’s August 7, 2025 Open Meeting.

If adopted, the order would implement a series of measures, including a presumption of denial for submarine cable license applications involving certain foreign entities, limitations on capacity leasing, cybersecurity and physical security requirements, and prohibition of “covered” equipment.

The proposal also includes provisions to encourage the use of U.S.-owned repair ships and trusted U.S. technology providers.

The FCC additionally proposes streamlined licensing procedures for applicants that meet high-level security standards and may be exempt from Team Telecom review.

In April 2020, the FCC denied an application by Pacific Light Cable Network, a Google/Facebook-backed transpacific project, due to concerns over Chinese ownership.

Since then, increased scrutiny from the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector (“Team Telecom”) has shaped FCC reviews.

Executive Order 13913 (2020) formalized this review mechanism. This context underpins the new rules proposed in July 2025, reflecting a shift toward proactive denials and enhanced national security screening.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent U.S. government agency responsible for regulating interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable. The FCC implements laws regarding telecommunications and ensures network security, reliability, and accessibility.

Team Telecom is a U.S. government interagency group that reviews foreign involvement in U.S. telecom infrastructure for national security risks. Its formal authority was established by Executive Order 13913 in 2020.