2025 July 17   14:29

ports

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

DP World and its strategic partner, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI), have deployed a fleet of 15 electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) with supporting rapid‑charging infrastructure at Manila South Harbour (MSH), according to the company's release.

The P120 million (US $2.1 million) investment—part of an earlier US $100 million commitment made in May—is intended to boost terminal efficiency by facilitating container movement between vessels and the yard, thereby reducing vessel turnaround time.  

Manufactured by Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, the eITVs feature high‑capacity batteries, electric drivetrains, and advanced control systems.

Prior to deployment, DP World and ATI engineers conducted a one‑year technical and safety evaluation to ensure suitability for local conditions.  

The initiative marks the first deployment of electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines and supports the terminal’s goal of achieving a fully decarbonised landside fleet by 2030.

DP World’s global decarbonisation roadmap targets a 42 % reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net‑zero operations by 2050.

In support of this, DP World has already commissioned two new fully electric ship‑to‑shore cranes, bringing the electric STS crane fleet to 11.

Currently, approximately 95 % of MSH’s electricity needs are met by renewables, with full coverage expected soon.  

In May 2025, DP World and ATI announced a US $100 million investment to upgrade capacity at Manila South Harbour, including infrastructure improvements, additional cranes, and eco‑friendly landside equipment. The current P120 million eITV deployment forms a component of that broader commitment. 

DP World Ltd. is a publicly listed global logistics and terminal operator headquartered in Dubai, DP World runs over 90 marine and inland terminals across six continents.

Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) is a Philippine publicly listed terminal operator that serves major ports in the country, including Manila South Harbour and Batangas.

Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is a government‑owned and controlled corporation under the Department of Transportation. It regulates and oversees ports in the Philippines, facilitating modernisation and sustainability programs across the network.

