Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

Allseas has restarted pipelay operations on the Porthos carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, according to the company's release.

On 11 July, the pipelay vessel Lorelay resumed installation of the 20‑kilometre offshore pipeline that will transport captured CO₂ from the Rotterdam industrial hub to storage reservoirs beneath the North Sea.

Work was temporarily suspended on 7 May due to a technical fault in the vessel’s onboard tensioning equipment. Following the issue, Lorelay returned to port for inspection, repair and full system testing. Since completing these procedures, all systems have been cleared and pipelay has resumed.

During the outage, offshore activities including installation of the riser and clamp systems at the P18‑A platform—where CO₂ injection into depleted gas fields will occur—continued, and project officials report no impact on the overall schedule.

Once pipelay is concluded, the pipeline will be trenched and buried along its entire route for enhanced stability and protection.

The Porthos project is a joint venture established in 2021 between Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN B.V.), Gasunie, and Port of Rotterdam Authority. It received support as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and part of its execution has been financed by the European Commission’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). Planning for the offshore pipeline began in early 2025, with initial surveys and pre‑lay activities—including an unexploded ordnance sweep along the 20‑kilometre route—conducted by the vessel Oceanic Allseas.

Energie Beheer Nederland B.V. (EBN B.V.) is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Dutch State, EBN B.V. invests in and participates in energy projects, including gas exploration and production in the Netherlands.

Gasunie is a Dutch state‑owned gas infrastructure company operating the national high‑pressure gas transport network.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is the public limited company that manages and operates the Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's largest ports.

Allseas Group S.A. is a Swiss-based offshore contractor specializing in pipelay, subsea construction and installation.