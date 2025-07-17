  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

2025 July 17   15:24

hydrogen

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

South Korea’s engineering firm YPP Corporation and Kazakhstan’s national investment promotion agency JSC “NC KAZAKH INVEST” have signed a framework agreement on July 15, 2025, to develop the Green Energy Complex project in Kazakhstan, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, YPP may invest up to US $3.1 billion—subject to the final project model and location—to build a full‑cycle green hydrogen and ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy sources.  

The project plan includes constructing up to 2 GW of wind and solar capacity, installing electrolysis and ammonia synthesis units, and developing associated infrastructure such as energy storage, water supply and logistics.

Annual production is expected to reach 75,000 tons of green hydrogen, of which part will be used domestically and the rest converted into 310,000 tons of green ammonia for export.  

Azamat Kozhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KAZAKH INVEST, stated that the initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities. He noted, “Kazakhstan has tremendous potential — up to 1,820 billion kWh per year for wind and 2.5 billion kWh for solar. Dozens of initiatives are already underway, and we believe that partnerships like the one with YPP will turn this potential into tangible production, exports, and new jobs.”  

The framework agreement sets the stage for finalising the investment model, signing an investment agreement, and establishing partnerships with offtake candidates, including Samsung C&T. 

Framework agreements between foreign engineering companies and Kazakh Invest are a well-established first step toward large‑scale energy projects in Kazakhstan. This follows the country’s 2024 National Hydrogen Strategy, which sets a target of installing at least 10 GW of electrolyser and renewable energy capacity by 2040. Previous initiatives include German firm Svevind’s $50 billion Hyrasia One green hydrogen project in the Mangystau region, which entered pre‑FEED in 2023.

JSC “NC KAZAKH INVEST” is a state‑owned joint‑stock company and Kazakhstan’s national investment promotion agency. It operates under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development and leads efforts to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment, particularly in strategic sectors like energy and infrastructure.  

YPP Corporation (Your Permanent Partner) is a South Korean engineering and energy firm with over 40 years of experience in large‑scale projects, including renewables, battery energy storage systems (BESS), nuclear energy and green hydrogen. 

Topics:

ammonia

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

10:42

COSCO Shipping Specialized completes delivery of three self‑elevating platforms from Qingdao to Sharjah

10:19

Port of Long Beach cargo throughput falls 16% in June

09:35

COSCO semi‑submersible Xin Yao Hua completes world‑first direct transfer of Cenovus 23,000 mt West White Rose topside to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit

2025 July 16

18:16

Eni signs 20‑year LNG supply agreement with Venture Global

17:36

Port of Corpus Christi posts record tonnage in H1 2025

17:16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

16:47

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

16:13

Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

15:50

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

15:24

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

14:22

Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

13:44

Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

10:41

ClassNK launches new fleet cost simulation service for GHG compliance

10:09

COSCO Shipping Specialized names and delivers first LNG dual‑fuel PCTC

09:08

KEYS Azalea completes Japan’s first ship‑to‑ship LNG bunkering for cruise ship Asuka III

08:15

Seaspan signs MoU with Ontario’s Stigterstaal Canada and Algoma Steel on Canadian-sourced steel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news