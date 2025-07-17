Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

Cavotec SA, a Swiss engineering company specializing in electrification and automation solutions for ports and industrial applications, has launched PowerAlign—a modular, mobile shore power system designed specifically for container terminals—at TOC Europe 2025 in Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The system provides up to 140 m of reach per unit, expandable with additional modules, and occupies less than 3.5 m², ensuring quay space remains clear and existing layouts are accommodated.

Enclosed cable reels mounted at the quay edge are engineered for durability and reduced maintenance. PowerAlign complies with IEC 80005‑1 and supports connections up to 16 kA/s.

David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec SA, stated that the product “brings a flexible, compact, and future‑ready shore power solution to container ports that are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions without compromising performance”.

Designed for deployment on both new and existing berths, PowerAlign aims to help container ports meet regulatory and environmental targets while maintaining vessel turnaround times.

Cavotec has a history of securing shore power contracts, including a €1.55 million system for Port of Antwerp-Bruges and an €8.1 million order for shore power systems in early 2025.

Cavotec SA, a Swiss-registered engineering firm headquartered in Lugano, develops electrification, automation, and connection solutions for ports, airports, mining, and industrial sectors.