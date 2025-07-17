Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

Kongsberg Discovery, a business area of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, will begin domestic production of its HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) at its Lynnwood, Washington facility, according to the company's release.

The company has previously delivered HUGIN units to the U.S. Navy and a range of government, commercial, and academic customers.

The HUGIN system, already in service with 12 navies, is used for missions such as intelligence preparation, mine counter‑measures, seabed warfare, and seafloor mapping.

The planned U.S. manufacturing will take place at the existing Lynnwood facility, with future expansion options under evaluation.

Kongsberg Discovery is one of four business areas within Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, focusing on advanced robotics, hydroacoustic, optical, and scientific sensor systems for ocean mapping, monitoring, and surveying. It was established in 2023 and maintains operations in Norway, Canada, and the United States.

Kongsberg Discovery U.S., formerly Kongsberg Underwater Technology LLC, has served as exclusive supplier and integrator of KD sonar equipment since 1989, supporting over 30 vessels in U.S. government and academic fleets. The group currently employs approximately 900 staff across 15 sites in North America and intends to extend its footprint further.

Since January 2024, Kongsberg Discovery has been collaborating with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Navy on the commercial evaluation of Large-Diameter UUVs (“HUGIN”) through in-water and shoreside demonstrations conducted in Horten, Norway, drawing on its 30‑year AUV development experience. The company’s HUGIN Endurance model has undergone sea trials since September 2023, with factory‑acceptance testing concluded in early 2024.