  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

2025 July 17   16:41

bunkering

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah declined for a second consecutive month in June, reaching the lowest volume since February.

According to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and S&P Global Commodity Insights, total sales excluding lubricants amounted to 563,007 m³, down 7.8 % year‑on‑year and 8.3 % month‑on‑month.  

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped 26.2 % on the month to 7,356 m³ but remained significantly above the prior‑year level.

380 CST VLSFO fell by 11.3 % month‑on‑month to 361,332 m³, while 380 CST HSFO declined by 2.9 % to 160,106 m³.

Demand for marine gasoil (MGO) decreased by 59 % to 271 m³, whereas low‑sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) increased by 7.5 % to 33,942 m³.

HSFO captured a 28.4 % share of total bunker sales in June, compared with 24.5 % a year earlier.  

In the first half of 2025, total bunker fuel sales at Fujairah reached 3.66 million m³, down 5.2 % from 3.87 million m³ in the same period in 2024.

The average price for VLSFO in June was $552.1/mt, up from $501.5/mt in May, and the Ship & Bunker G20‑VLSFO Index rose 4.7 % month‑on‑month to $554/mt in June.  

The decline in bunker demand may reflect the brief escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran earlier in the month, which prompted shipowners to delay or divert bunker calls in Fujairah due to concerns over disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

These concerns eased after a ceasefire was reached later in the month, according to Ship & Bunker, which cited FOIZ and S&P data. 

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), established by the government of the Emirate of Fujairah, is a regulatory and industrial free zone and the operator of the Fujairah marine fuel sales data. It manages infrastructure including storage (10 million m³ capacity) and refuelling services for a cluster of 18 hydrocarbon companies .

Topics:

bunkering

Port of Fujairah

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

10:42

COSCO Shipping Specialized completes delivery of three self‑elevating platforms from Qingdao to Sharjah

10:19

Port of Long Beach cargo throughput falls 16% in June

09:35

COSCO semi‑submersible Xin Yao Hua completes world‑first direct transfer of Cenovus 23,000 mt West White Rose topside to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit

2025 July 16

18:16

Eni signs 20‑year LNG supply agreement with Venture Global

17:36

Port of Corpus Christi posts record tonnage in H1 2025

17:16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

16:47

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

16:13

Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

15:50

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

15:24

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

14:22

Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

13:44

Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news