Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah declined for a second consecutive month in June, reaching the lowest volume since February.

According to data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and S&P Global Commodity Insights, total sales excluding lubricants amounted to 563,007 m³, down 7.8 % year‑on‑year and 8.3 % month‑on‑month.

Sales of 180 CST VLSFO dropped 26.2 % on the month to 7,356 m³ but remained significantly above the prior‑year level.

380 CST VLSFO fell by 11.3 % month‑on‑month to 361,332 m³, while 380 CST HSFO declined by 2.9 % to 160,106 m³.

Demand for marine gasoil (MGO) decreased by 59 % to 271 m³, whereas low‑sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) increased by 7.5 % to 33,942 m³.

HSFO captured a 28.4 % share of total bunker sales in June, compared with 24.5 % a year earlier.

In the first half of 2025, total bunker fuel sales at Fujairah reached 3.66 million m³, down 5.2 % from 3.87 million m³ in the same period in 2024.

The average price for VLSFO in June was $552.1/mt, up from $501.5/mt in May, and the Ship & Bunker G20‑VLSFO Index rose 4.7 % month‑on‑month to $554/mt in June.

The decline in bunker demand may reflect the brief escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran earlier in the month, which prompted shipowners to delay or divert bunker calls in Fujairah due to concerns over disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

These concerns eased after a ceasefire was reached later in the month, according to Ship & Bunker, which cited FOIZ and S&P data.

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), established by the government of the Emirate of Fujairah, is a regulatory and industrial free zone and the operator of the Fujairah marine fuel sales data. It manages infrastructure including storage (10 million m³ capacity) and refuelling services for a cluster of 18 hydrocarbon companies .