Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

Taylor Maritime Limited has confirmed ten additional vessel sales for total gross proceeds of $176.3 million, reflecting an average discount of 1.1 % to fair market value.

Three of these sales have already completed, with the remaining seven scheduled for completion by December 2025, according to the company's release.

Nine previously announced sales were completed in July, generating gross proceeds of $137.3 million, and the net proceeds—together with existing cash—were used to repay all outstanding bank debt in July 2025.

Since January 2023, the Group has disposed of 49 vessels, including 22 in the 2025 calendar year, at an average 3.1 % discount to fair market value.

Following these transactions, the company’s wholly owned fleet will consist of eight Japanese-built vessels; in addition, it holds one vessel under a joint venture agreement and charters in six further vessels.

Edward Buttery, Chief Executive Officer, stated that the sales were executed to protect shareholder value amid market uncertainty, preserving an estimated $82.0 million of value. He noted that the Group is debt‑free, holds ample liquidity to capitalise on future opportunities, and maintains a cautious yet positive medium‑term outlook for the dry bulk market, while upholding its dividend policy.

Taylor Maritime Limited is a public company listed under the equity shares category of the Official List, trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market since May 2021. It specialises in managing a fleet of dry bulk vessels—including Handysize, Supra, and Ultramax segments—via owned assets, joint ventures, and chartered-in vessels.