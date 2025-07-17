Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) reported that full international imports fell 27.3% and exports declined 8.4% in June 2025 compared to June 2024, with total container volume reaching 274,537 TEUs—down 14.7% year-on-year but up 9.4% from May 2025.

Year-to-date (YTD) throughput stands at 5.1% above last year, driven by a 3.3% increase in imports, while full exports declined 3.5%.

Domestic container volumes increased 1.9%, with Alaska and Hawaii flows up 0.6% and 8.9%, respectively.

Breakbulk cargo fell 26.3% to 179,338 metric tons YTD, and auto volumes dropped 15.3% to 147,697 units YTD.

An Economic Impact Analysis based on 2023 data indicated the NWSA, along with the Port of Tacoma and the Port of Seattle, supported over 265,000 jobs, generated US $17.7 billion in wages and benefits, and nearly US $55 billion in business output.

NWSA operations alone sustained approximately 52,100 jobs, including 18,000 direct roles, US $4.4 billion in wages and benefits, and nearly US $14 billion in business output across Washington State.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance is a government agency partnership formed in August 2015 by the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma to jointly manage marine cargo operations across Puget Sound. It is one of North America’s largest container gateways.

Port of Tacoma is a publicly owned, deep-water container and bulk cargo port located on Commencement Bay.

Port of Seattle is a special-purpose governmental body founded in 1911. It operates Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA), cruise terminals, Fishermen’s Terminal, public marinas.