  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

2025 July 17   18:06

shipping

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

Classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has issued the fourth edition of its “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime” guidance document.

The updated FAQ reflects recent clarifications from the European Maritime Safety Agency’s (EMSA) webinar and its Guidance Document and addresses conditions under which cumulative penalties increase following repeated violations, and the priority order of fuels in greenhouse‑gas (GHG) intensity calculations, enabling operators to use lower‑GHG‑intensity fuels more effectively.  

FuelEU Maritime, a regulation enacted by the European Union to decarbonise fuel use aboard ships, has applied since 1 January 2025 to all vessels over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports.

ClassNK stated that this guidance supports stakeholders in complying with the regulation as part of its “ClassNK Transition Support Services”.

ClassNK, as a leading ship classification society, regularly updates its guidance following official EU clarifications. The fourth edition incorporates fresh input from EMSA’s June 2025 webinar and its accompanying Guidance Document – indicating an ongoing dialogue between ClassNK and EU regulators to ensure industry compliance.

A non‑profit foundation established in 1899, ClassNK is a Japanese classification society recognised internationally. It provides ship classification and technical certification services, including GHG‑emissions management, and offers regulatory guidance such as the “ClassNK Transition Support Services”.

Topics:

ClassNK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

10:42

COSCO Shipping Specialized completes delivery of three self‑elevating platforms from Qingdao to Sharjah

10:19

Port of Long Beach cargo throughput falls 16% in June

09:35

COSCO semi‑submersible Xin Yao Hua completes world‑first direct transfer of Cenovus 23,000 mt West White Rose topside to Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit

2025 July 16

18:16

Eni signs 20‑year LNG supply agreement with Venture Global

17:36

Port of Corpus Christi posts record tonnage in H1 2025

17:16

Mitsui E&S kicks off on‑site demo of hydrogen‑fuel RTG crane at Yokohama Port

16:47

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 2 m litres of fuel in Sea of Oman

16:13

Rolls‑Royce sells US naval propulsors units to Fairbanks Morse Defense

15:50

WinGD installs first ammonia‑fuelled two‑stroke engine on EXMAR carrier

15:24

Seabound launches world-first onboard marine carbon capture project with Hartmann, InterMaritime and Heidelberg

14:22

Petrobras’s P‑78 FPSO leaves Seatrium yard in Singapore en route to Búzios

13:44

Taihan’s CLV Palos completes export cable installation for Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project

13:24

Equinor reports record‑low serious incident frequency in Q2 2025

12:51

ONE launches enhanced Baltic Bridge Express and introduces eco-friendly Finland Express 2

12:11

1,200 LNG-fueled ships to enter the market by 2028 - KPI OceanConnect

11:31

Construction of Fast4Ward® MPF6 hull starts at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

11:09

China achieves shipbuilding 'triple crown' in 14th Five‑Year Plan briefing

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news