ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

Classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has issued the fourth edition of its “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime” guidance document.

The updated FAQ reflects recent clarifications from the European Maritime Safety Agency’s (EMSA) webinar and its Guidance Document and addresses conditions under which cumulative penalties increase following repeated violations, and the priority order of fuels in greenhouse‑gas (GHG) intensity calculations, enabling operators to use lower‑GHG‑intensity fuels more effectively.

FuelEU Maritime, a regulation enacted by the European Union to decarbonise fuel use aboard ships, has applied since 1 January 2025 to all vessels over 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports.

ClassNK stated that this guidance supports stakeholders in complying with the regulation as part of its “ClassNK Transition Support Services”.

ClassNK, as a leading ship classification society, regularly updates its guidance following official EU clarifications. The fourth edition incorporates fresh input from EMSA’s June 2025 webinar and its accompanying Guidance Document – indicating an ongoing dialogue between ClassNK and EU regulators to ensure industry compliance.

A non‑profit foundation established in 1899, ClassNK is a Japanese classification society recognised internationally. It provides ship classification and technical certification services, including GHG‑emissions management, and offers regulatory guidance such as the “ClassNK Transition Support Services”.