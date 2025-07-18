  1. Home
2025 July 18   09:46

LNG

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

BASF SE and Equinor ASA have signed a ten‑year natural gas supply agreement under which Equinor will deliver up to 23 terawatt‑hours of gas (approximately 2 billion m³) annually, starting on 1 October 2025, according to the company's release.

The contract secures a significant portion of BASF’s gas requirements in Europe and is concluded on market terms.  

Equinor has been supplying gas and liquids to BASF for several years. 

In June 2025, Equinor and Centrica entered a ten‑year gas deal worth around £20 billion, covering 55 TWh annually for UK needs. Similar Norwegian arrangements have been established with Germany’s SEFE and RWE in recent years. 

BASF SE is a publicly listed European chemical company headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. With around 112,000 employees, it operates in segments including Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Nutrition & Care, Surface Technologies, and Agricultural Solutions. In 2024, BASF reported sales of €65.3 billion.

Equinor ASA is a Norway-based international energy company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under EQNR. Employing about 25,000 people across more than 20 countries, Equinor operates across oil, gas, renewables, and low-carbon solutions. It is Europe’s largest energy supplier, a leading offshore operator.

