2025 July 18   10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

A car carrier with a capacity of 6,900 vehicles was delivered to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) on July 18, according to the company's release.

Constructed by SHIN KURUSHIMA TOYOHASHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd., the vessel—named Tethys Highway during the delivery ceremony—was christened by Mr. Tsuguo Fukumura, Senior Executive Officer of Isuzu Motors Limited.

The ship is primarily fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 25–30% and eliminate sulfur oxide (SOₓ) emissions compared to heavy fuel oil.

Under its Environmental Vision 2050 – Blue Seas for the Future, K LINE aims to improve CO₂ emissions efficiency by 50% by 2030, exceeding the IMO’s 40% target, and to achieve net‑zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company plans to introduce low‑impact fuels, including ammonia, hydrogen, bio‑LNG, and synthetic fuels as part of its strategy. 

This delivery follows K LINE’s announcement on July 1 regarding the deployment of bio‑LNG on its Oceanus Highway carrier, in cooperation with Shell Western LNG B.V.

In 2021 K LINE, SHIN KURUSHIMA DOCKYARD Co., Ltd., and ClassNK secured an Approval in Principle for ammonia‑fueled car carrier designs.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a publicly traded Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, operating a global fleet of dry bulk, tanker, car carrier, container, and LNG carrier vessels.

SHIN KURUSHIMA TOYOHASHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shin Kurushima Dockyard Group, specialized in the design and construction of car carriers. The company provides in‑house Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) for LNG vessels and collaborates with classification society ClassNK on sustainable marine technology.  

