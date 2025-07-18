Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

Barcelona City Council, the municipal administration of Barcelona, and the Port Authority of Barcelona signed an agreement on 17 July 2025 to reorganise cruise operations and enhance transport mobility, according to the company's release.

Under the protocol, the number of cruise terminals at Adossat wharf will be reduced from seven to five by demolishing Terminals A, B and C and constructing a new public Terminal C with a capacity of 7,000 passengers.

The Port Authority will invest €50 million to rehabilitate a 610‑metre section of the wharf, providing advanced facilities and enabling onshore power supply (OPS) to reduce vessel emissions.

The agreement also details a sustainable mobility programme comprising: a €90 million expansion and duplication of the Porta d’Europa bridge with new pedestrian and cycling routes; a €10 million urban corridor along the Montjuïc coastline to improve public and active transport links between Plaça de les Drassanes, Marina del Prat Vermell and Zona Franca; and a study into cruise‑generated land traffic, including real‑time passenger information screens and shuttle services connected to city transport nodes.

Overall, public–private investment will total €185 million, supplementing the €265 million previously mobilised under the 2018 protocol.

The revised terminal configuration will include four privately‑operated terminals (D, E, G, H) and one publicly‑managed terminal (C), prioritising home‑port and small‑vessel traffic.

Mayor Jaume Collboni of Barcelona emphasised that, "for the first time in history, a limit is being placed on the growth of cruises in the city," noting a 20 % passenger growth from 2018 to 2024 and the need for capacity control.

Discussions between Barcelona's municipal authority and the Port Authority began over a year ago. It builds upon an earlier agreement from 2018, in which the Port transferred cruise activities from Drassanes and Barcelona Nord wharves to Adossat wharf and secured €265 million in public–private investment.

The Port Authority of Barcelona is a public entity responsible for managing port operations and facilities in Barcelona, under Spanish maritime law. It oversees infrastructure, maritime trade logistics, port development, environmental compliance, and public–private partnerships.

The Barcelona City Council is the city’s municipal governing body, led by Mayor Jaume Collboni and the PSC–Comuns coalition. It holds authority for urban planning, local infrastructure, environmental policy, tourism management, and negotiating agreements affecting city land use and transportation.