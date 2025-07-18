  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

2025 July 18   10:41

ports

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

Barcelona City Council, the municipal administration of Barcelona, and the Port Authority of Barcelona signed an agreement on 17 July 2025 to reorganise cruise operations and enhance transport mobility, according to the company's release.

Under the protocol, the number of cruise terminals at Adossat wharf will be reduced from seven to five by demolishing Terminals A, B and C and constructing a new public Terminal C with a capacity of 7,000 passengers.

The Port Authority will invest €50 million to rehabilitate a 610‑metre section of the wharf, providing advanced facilities and enabling onshore power supply (OPS) to reduce vessel emissions.  

The agreement also details a sustainable mobility programme comprising: a €90 million expansion and duplication of the Porta d’Europa bridge with new pedestrian and cycling routes; a €10 million urban corridor along the Montjuïc coastline to improve public and active transport links between Plaça de les Drassanes, Marina del Prat Vermell and Zona Franca; and a study into cruise‑generated land traffic, including real‑time passenger information screens and shuttle services connected to city transport nodes.

Overall, public–private investment will total €185 million, supplementing the €265 million previously mobilised under the 2018 protocol.

The revised terminal configuration will include four privately‑operated terminals (D, E, G, H) and one publicly‑managed terminal (C), prioritising home‑port and small‑vessel traffic.  

Mayor Jaume Collboni of Barcelona emphasised that, "for the first time in history, a limit is being placed on the growth of cruises in the city," noting a 20 % passenger growth from 2018 to 2024 and the need for capacity control.

Discussions between Barcelona's municipal authority and the Port Authority began over a year ago. It builds upon an earlier agreement from 2018, in which the Port transferred cruise activities from Drassanes and Barcelona Nord wharves to Adossat wharf and secured €265 million in public–private investment. 

The Port Authority of Barcelona is a public entity responsible for managing port operations and facilities in Barcelona, under Spanish maritime law. It oversees infrastructure, maritime trade logistics, port development, environmental compliance, and public–private partnerships.  

The Barcelona City Council is the city’s municipal governing body, led by Mayor Jaume Collboni and the PSC–Comuns coalition. It holds authority for urban planning, local infrastructure, environmental policy, tourism management, and negotiating agreements affecting city land use and transportation.

Topics:

Port of Barcelona

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:50

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:42

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news