  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

2025 July 18   11:42

shipping

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

GTT Strategic Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GTT), has participated in the second closing of the Series B financing round for CorPower Ocean AB, a Swedish developer and manufacturer of wave‑energy systems, according to GTT's release.

The new tranche includes investment from Acario, the corporate venture capital and open innovation unit of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

The first closing of the round raised €32 million, led by NordicNinja VC, SEB Greentech, and EIT InnoEnergy alongside Santander Alternative Investments, Iberis Capital, and Cisco Investments.

The combined funding aims to accelerate the industrial readiness of CorPower Ocean’s technology.  

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Sweden, CorPower Ocean has developed a patented wave‑energy solution that overcomes critical industry challenges—specifically storm survivability and generation efficiency. Its commercially‑scaled C4 unit has endured storm waves exceeding 18 metres and shown efficient output under typical ocean conditions.  The company targets a levelised cost of energy of €100/MWh once it installs 300 MW of cumulative capacity, with further reductions expected as scale increases.  

CorPower Ocean closed its Series B1 round in October 2024 with €32 million in funding led by NordicNinja VC, SEB Greentech, and EIT InnoEnergy, supported by Santander Alternative Investments, Iberis Capital, and Cisco Investments. That round aimed to support commercial rollout after the company proved its resilience during Atlantic storms at Portugal’s Aguçadoura test site. 

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (GTT) is a French joint-stock company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for liquefied natural gas carriers. GTT also operates GTT Strategic Ventures, its venture capital unit investing in emerging clean‑energy technologies.  

Acario (Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.) is the corporate venture and open innovation arm of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., a Japanese publicly listed natural gas utility. Acario invests in early‑stage energy and energy‑tech companies.  

CorPower Ocean AB is a Swedish public limited company ("AB") founded in 2012. The company designs and manufactures wave energy converters, including the C4 commercial‑scale device, and leads R&D efforts to achieve cost‑competitive, grid‑stable wave‑derived power.

Topics:

GTT

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:50

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:41

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news