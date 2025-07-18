  1. Home
2025 July 18   12:21

ports

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

Batumi Sea Port LLC and Aktau North Sea Terminal LLC signed a cooperation agreement at Batumi Sea Port in Georgia, according to the company's release.

The agreement focuses on developing transit transportation between Georgia and Kazakhstan through the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), leveraging the existing port infrastructure of both entities.  

Key areas of cooperation include the exchange of technical and operational experience, diversification and development of cargo flows, coordination of marketing activities with shipping companies, and the organisation of personnel retraining programmes and working visits.

The parties will also jointly monitor regional logistics markets and implement enhanced cargo‑handling and logistics solutions.

The agreement takes effect immediately and remains valid indefinitely, reflecting a shared interest in sustainable long‑term partnership.

This initiative builds on previous cooperation within the Trans‑Caspian International Transport Route framework. In October 2023, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Azerbaijan’s ADY, and Georgia’s GR signed agreements with the ports of Aktau, Baku, and Batumi to establish a route coordination committee and develop unified transit documentation. 

Batumi Sea Port LLC is a Georgian limited liability company established in 1878, operating under the long‑term management of Batumi Industrial Holdings, a subsidiary of KazTransOil JSC since 2008. It is Georgia’s deepest‑sea port, with oil‑loading, container, dry cargo, ferry, and passenger terminals, and a strategic transit hub in the Caucasus.  

Aktau North Sea Terminal LLC (also referred to as Aktau Marine North Terminal LLP) is a Kazakhstani limited liability partnership founded in 2014. Located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea, it operates a multipurpose terminal with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year handling grain, general cargo, metal and containerised cargo, serving as a key multimodal logistics hub.

