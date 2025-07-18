Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

Maersk A/S today announced the introduction of its CAX ocean service, which will connect the Caribbean and North Europe, replacing the existing CRX and COEX services.

The CAX service is scheduled to enter operation at the end of September 2025 and is expected to deliver greater reliability, efficient transit times and expanded connectivity across key markets.

The service rotation will run from Antwerp to Southampton, Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Newark, Manzanillo (PA), Puerto Antioquia, Puerto Moin and return to Manzanillo (PA).

It will provide direct transport of refrigerated (reefer) goods from primary Caribbean ports, with seamless transshipment options through Maersk’s hubs in Panama, and maintain direct coverage at major North European ports.

Puerto Antioquia cargo will transit via a feeder from Manzanillo (PA) until the terminal there is fully operational.

In parallel, the CLX service will be revised to include Santa Marta-Magdalena (Colombia) as its final Latin American port, with Southampton as its European start point; Antwerp and Rotterdam calls will be switched.

Veracruz and Altamira (Mexico) will be served exclusively by a dedicated TA4 loop on Maersk’s Transatlantic network, preserving existing weekly North Europe connections.

The ECUMED service will remain unchanged.

The first northbound CAX vessel, Monte Linzor, departs Puerto Moin on 26 September; the first southbound voyage of Maersk Monte Alto will arrive in Antwerp on 29 September.

This update aligns with recent schedule adjustments by Maersk to its CLX, COEX, CRX services and echoes broader market developments, such as Hapag-Lloyd’s introduction of a Peak Season Surcharge for North Europe–Caribbean trade earlier this month, indicating heightened cargo demand on that route.

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S is a publicly traded Danish integrated transport and logistics company, incorporated in Denmark, with operations across shipping, ports and supply chain sectors. It is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies.