  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

2025 July 18   12:50

Maersk

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

Maersk A/S today announced the introduction of its CAX ocean service, which will connect the Caribbean and North Europe, replacing the existing CRX and COEX services.

The CAX service is scheduled to enter operation at the end of September 2025 and is expected to deliver greater reliability, efficient transit times and expanded connectivity across key markets.

The service rotation will run from Antwerp to Southampton, Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Newark, Manzanillo (PA), Puerto Antioquia, Puerto Moin and return to Manzanillo (PA).

It will provide direct transport of refrigerated (reefer) goods from primary Caribbean ports, with seamless transshipment options through Maersk’s hubs in Panama, and maintain direct coverage at major North European ports.

Puerto Antioquia cargo will transit via a feeder from Manzanillo (PA) until the terminal there is fully operational.

In parallel, the CLX service will be revised to include Santa Marta-Magdalena (Colombia) as its final Latin American port, with Southampton as its European start point; Antwerp and Rotterdam calls will be switched.

Veracruz and Altamira (Mexico) will be served exclusively by a dedicated TA4 loop on Maersk’s Transatlantic network, preserving existing weekly North Europe connections.

The ECUMED service will remain unchanged.

The first northbound CAX vessel, Monte Linzor, departs Puerto Moin on 26 September; the first southbound voyage of Maersk Monte Alto will arrive in Antwerp on 29 September.

This update aligns with recent schedule adjustments by Maersk to its CLX, COEX, CRX services and echoes broader market developments, such as Hapag-Lloyd’s introduction of a Peak Season Surcharge for North Europe–Caribbean trade earlier this month, indicating heightened cargo demand on that route. 

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S is a publicly traded Danish integrated transport and logistics company, incorporated in Denmark, with operations across shipping, ports and supply chain sectors. It is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies.

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:42

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:41

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news