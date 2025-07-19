Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

The Port of Valencia has received two ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes from Liebherr in large, preassembled sections, according to Mammoet's release.

Shipped from the Port of Fenit, Ireland, key components included a 76.3 m derrick boom and a 69.6 m main beam.

Almost 90 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) were deployed to move the parts across site.

At the on-site assembly area, Mammoet utilised crawler cranes (600 t capacity each), telescopic cranes (80–250 t) and additional equipment to construct the first crane, followed by the second.

The telescopic and crawler cranes performed tandem lifts to erect the main frames onto bogies. Engineers from Mammoet and Liebherr, alongside subcontractors, managed mechanical and electrical integration. After assembly, the cranes were transferred 600 m to the quayside on SPMTs fitted with interfacing transport beams, then lowered accurately into longitudinal rails.

Javier de Pablo Arenzana, Sales Manager at Mammoet, noted: “As soon as the components were delivered, they were immediately taken away from the quayside to allow operations to continue. The installation process was equally as quick, minimizing disruption.”

APM Terminals Valencia had previously ordered the same type of Liebherr Triple‑E STS cranes in September 2024 to support its new Levante quay project. These cranes were expected to be commissioned by Q2 2025 to enhance the port’s capacity for mega‑ships.

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Liebherr Group, established under Irish corporate law in Killarney in 1958. It specialises in designing, manufacturing and exporting ship-to-shore, rail-mounted gantry, and rubber-tyre gantry cranes globally. It operates within the framework of the larger Liebherr Group, which is a family-owned international technology conglomerate headquartered in Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany.

Mammoet is a privately-owned Dutch company incorporated as Mammoet NV, providing comprehensive heavy lifting, transport, and engineering services worldwide. Operating a globally integrated fleet of specialised equipment and a multinational workforce, the company supports major infrastructure, maritime and industrial projects with a focus on safety and technical precision.

APM Terminals Valencia manages container terminal operations at the Port of Valencia.