  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 19   08:29

ports

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

The Port of Valencia has received two ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes from Liebherr in large, preassembled sections, according to Mammoet's release.

Shipped from the Port of Fenit, Ireland, key components included a 76.3 m derrick boom and a 69.6 m main beam.

Almost 90 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) were deployed to move the parts across site.  

At the on-site assembly area, Mammoet utilised crawler cranes (600 t capacity each), telescopic cranes (80–250 t) and additional equipment to construct the first crane, followed by the second.

The telescopic and crawler cranes performed tandem lifts to erect the main frames onto bogies.  Engineers from Mammoet and Liebherr, alongside subcontractors, managed mechanical and electrical integration. After assembly, the cranes were transferred 600 m to the quayside on SPMTs fitted with interfacing transport beams, then lowered accurately into longitudinal rails.  

Javier de Pablo Arenzana, Sales Manager at Mammoet, noted: “As soon as the components were delivered, they were immediately taken away from the quayside to allow operations to continue. The installation process was equally as quick, minimizing disruption.”

APM Terminals Valencia had previously ordered the same type of Liebherr Triple‑E STS cranes in September 2024 to support its new Levante quay project. These cranes were expected to be commissioned by Q2 2025 to enhance the port’s capacity for mega‑ships. 

Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Liebherr Group, established under Irish corporate law in Killarney in 1958. It specialises in designing, manufacturing and exporting ship-to-shore, rail-mounted gantry, and rubber-tyre gantry cranes globally. It operates within the framework of the larger Liebherr Group, which is a family-owned international technology conglomerate headquartered in Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany.  

Mammoet is a privately-owned Dutch company incorporated as Mammoet NV, providing comprehensive heavy lifting, transport, and engineering services worldwide. Operating a globally integrated fleet of specialised equipment and a multinational workforce, the company supports major infrastructure, maritime and industrial projects with a focus on safety and technical precision. 

APM Terminals Valencia manages container terminal operations at the Port of Valencia.

Topics:

crane

Port of Valencia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:50

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:42

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:41

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news