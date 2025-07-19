  1. Home
2025 July 19   09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

CMA CGM Group, a leading container shipping company, has informed customers that it will implement a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on cargo moving from Turkey to the United States East Coast and associated inland destinations, according to the company's release.

The surcharge will take effect from September 1, 2025 (gate‑in date) and remain in place until further notice.

It will be charged at USD 500 per 20-foot container and USD 700 per 40-foot container, applicable to both dry and refrigerated (reefer) cargo under short-term contracts.

CMA CGM also noted that additional charges such as basic freight, bunker-related surcharges, terminal handling charges (THC), safety and security fees, and various contingency or local charges may apply.

CMA CGM has periodically applied PSS to eastern Mediterranean–U.S. routes, including from Turkey. Notably, a similar surcharge was issued from July 1, 2025, covering Turkey to the U.S. East Coast and Gulf for both dry and reefer cargo.

A French public limited company headquartered in Marseille, France, CMA CGM is among the world’s largest container shipping lines. It operates an integrated global network, including CMA CGM and subsidiary brands like APL and ANL. The group offers maritime, inland logistics, terminal operations, and digital solutions across more than 160 countries.

