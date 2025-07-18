  1. Home
2025 July 18   14:49

shipbuilding

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

Sanfu Shipyard, officially Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering Co., Ltd., has delivered two DNV‑class methanol dual‑fuel 1,300 TEU container feeder vessels—the NCL Vestland and NCL Nordland—to owner MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) and long‑term charterer North Sea Container Line AS (NCL), according to the company's release.

Delivered in February and April 2025, these vessels mark the launch of a green shipping corridor between Norwegian and Dutch/German North Sea ports.

Both vessels are capable of operating on “green” methanol from day one and were equipped with integrated methanol systems supplied by Qingdao Sunrui, certified by DNV to meet safety standards.

The vessels feature advanced energy‑saving systems such as shore‑power connection, battery back‑up, waste‑heat recovery, exhaust‑gas recirculation, and optimized hydrodynamics—including controllable‑pitch propellers, twisted‑flap rudders, and aerodynamic bows—which contribute to EEDI ratings of 14.837 g CO2/ton‑nm, exceeding Phase III requirements.

Designed for deployment in sub‑arctic coastal waters, both vessels are ice‑classed and outfitted for single‑operator bridge operations with high manoeuvrability supported by bow and stern thrusters.

Cargo capacity exceeds similar feeder vessels by approximately 40%, accommodating up to 380 reefer units and IMDG‑rated hazardous goods, aided by hatchless loading and dual 45‑tonne cranes.

According to Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC, the delivery aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy, positioning MPCC as an early mover in fuel‑agnostic operation.

NCL CEO Bente Hetland stated that the vessels advance the carrier’s aim to cut CO₂ emissions by 80% by 2030, with green methanol supply sourced within Norway. 

This delivery completes a shipbuilding contract signed in mid‑2022, when MPCC ordered two 1,300 TEU methanol‑fueled feeder vessels at Sanfu Shipyard under 15‑year time charter agreements with NCL, supported by a contract of affreightment involving Elkem ASA. The contract, valued at USD 39 million per vessel, was financed via charter‑backed cash flows at approximately €16,300/day and included support from Norway’s Enova and NOₓ Fund. 

Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding enterprise specialising in the construction of container feeder vessels and offshore platforms. The shipyard holds approvals from classification societies and has increasingly focused on dual‑fuel and eco‑design vessels under DNV supervision.  

MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) is a publicly listed Norwegian shipping company based in Oslo, operating a fleet of small to mid‑size containerships primarily under fixed‑rate time charters on intra‑regional trade lanes.

North Sea Container Line AS (NCL) is a Norwegian container shipping operator engaged in feeder services along the North Sea and Norwegian coastline. As charterer, NCL is replacing its conventional fleet with carbon‑neutral vessels and plans to launch the world’s first ammonia‑powered container vessel, Yara Eyde, in 2026.  

