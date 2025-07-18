APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

APM Terminals Callao, a subsidiary of APM Terminals, in collaboration with the Peruvian State, has launched Stage 3A of the Multipurpose North Terminal Modernisation Project at the Port of Callao, according to the company's release.

This phase introduces 12 vertical silos for clean grains, increasing storage capacity from 25,000 to 85,000 tonnes, and adds two continuous high‑capacity ship unloaders capable of processing 1,300 tonnes per hour—up from 900 tph—positioning the facility as South America’s fastest grain unloading hub.

The terminal also expanded paved areas by 2.13 hectares, added a new access gate for general and oversized cargo, and installed eight weighbridges to double goods intake capacity. The new equipment is operated entirely by an all‑women team.

The terminal aims to reduce vessel turnaround times and strengthen reliability—key enablers for trade and economic growth.

Carlos Arias, CEO of APM Terminals Callao, stated: “The vertical design and free‑fall system of the new silos allow us to serve more vessels, more safely, and with greater energy efficiency.”

The North Terminal project operates under a public‑private concession agreement between APM Terminals Callao and the Peruvian government that was awarded in 2011. Stage 3A, a component of a six‑phase US $1.2 billion investment plan, began construction in December 2023. The project has progressed through environmental approval in November 2023 and achieved around 60% completion by January 2025, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

APM Terminals Callao is a limited liability company operating the Multipurpose North Terminal at the Port of Callao, Peru’s largest port by throughput. It handles containerised, breakbulk, roll‑on/roll‑off (RoRo), and bulk cargo. Since 2011, it has managed a substantial share of Peru’s imports: 73% of wheat, 54% of corn and 100% of barley. Under a public‑private concession, the company has committed total investment of US $1.2 billion over six phases to modernise the terminal.