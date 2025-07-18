  1. Home
  China rolls out world's largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

2025 July 18

offshore

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

China Huaneng Group Co Ltd, a state-owned power producer, and Dongfang Electric Corporation, a state-owned equipment manufacturer, have unveiled a 17 megawatt direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine in Fuqing, Fujian province, according to General Office of Fujian Provincial People's Government's release.

The turbine, featuring a record rotor diameter of 262 meters and a swept area of approximately 53,000 m², is engineered to withstand waves exceeding 24 meters and super‑typhoons up to level 17.

All key components—including blades, generators, converters and transformers—are domestically produced, including China’s first large-diameter main shaft bearing.

The unit is designed for deployment in waters deeper than 50 meters and is expected to generate around 68 million kWh of electricity annually, enough to power roughly 40,000 households.

China Huaneng Group and Dongfang Electric have a long-standing collaboration in power equipment development. The companies previously partnered on smaller tubine prototypes and grid integration projects. This latest project builds on a strategic memorandum signed in 2023 to jointly develop next-generation offshore wind technology. According to Windtech International, the two firms formalized a cooperation framework in mid-2023 focused on permanent magnet direct-drive systems and high-capacity turbines. 

China Huaneng Group Co Ltd is a state-owned enterprise and one of China’s largest power producers, with diversified interests across coal, wind, hydro, solar and nuclear power generation. It operates through multiple subsidiaries and research institutes, including the Huaneng Clean Energy Research Institute.  

Dongfang Electric Corporation is a central state-owned enterprise specializing in the design, manufacture and installation of power generation equipment, including thermal, hydro, nuclear and wind turbines. It owns fabrication facilities in Fujian province and is a major supplier to China’s domestic power infrastructure initiatives.

