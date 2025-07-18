  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

2025 July 18   16:32

ports

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

China is threatening to obstruct the $22.8 billion sale of 43 ports in 23 countries by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings if Cosco Shipping Corporation Ltd is excluded, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The consortium, led by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and U.S. investment manager BlackRock, reached a preliminary agreement in March to purchase an 80 percent equity stake in Hutchison’s port terminal business.

Unnamed sources said Chinese authorities warned that unless Cosco is “an equal partner,” Beijing “will take steps to block Hutchison's proposed sale”.

Talks without Cosco must conclude by July 27, after which all parties remain open to its inclusion.  

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump described the deal as a strategic effort to “reclaim” control near the Panama Canal, while Representative John Moolenaar warned that Chinese participation would pose a “national security risk”.

The initial agreement dates back to March, when CK Hutchison announced plans to divest 80 percent of its global port business—valued at approximately $22.8 billion—to a consortium comprising MSC and BlackRock. Since then, MSC, via its Terminal Investment Limited unit, emerged as the lead consortium member, and Panama Canal terminals were expected to be transferred to BlackRock. However, in April, Beijing’s market regulator initiated an antitrust review, and top Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese offices publicly warned against the sale, calling it a threat to national interest. Amid these tensions, officials from Chinese state-owned enterprises allegedly received instructions to pause dealings with Hutchison-related entities until Cosco’s role is secured. 

CK Hutchison Holdings is a publicly listed Hong Kong conglomerate, controlled by the Li Ka‑shing family. Its subsidiary, Hutchison Port Holdings, operates 43 ports across 23 countries and announced in March the sale of an 80 percent stake in this global ports business for about $22.8 billion.  

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is a privately held, Geneva‑based container shipping company helmed by the Aponte family, operating over 800 vessels with a capacity of approximately 5.6 million TEUs.

BlackRock is a New York‑headquartered investment manager and the world’s largest asset manager. In partnership with MSC, BlackRock is poised to manage the Panama Canal terminals under the proposed deal.  

China COSCO Shipping Corporation Ltd is a major state-owned Chinese shipping enterprise, with a global terminal portfolio managed by its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports. 

Topics:

Hutchison Ports

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:50

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:42

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:41

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

14:55

Allseas resume pipeline installation on Porthos CCS offshore system

14:29

DP World and Asian Terminals roll out first electric internal transfer vehicles in the Philippines

13:37

FCC proposes new rules to secure submarine cables from foreign adversaries

13:03

Fincantieri hosts “Full Speed Ahead” event to discuss U.S. shipbuilding renaissance

12:40

A.P. Moller – Maersk launches 20,000 m² logistics hub in Panama Pacifico

11:40

ABS and Japan’s FLOWRA sign MoU to advance floating offshore wind technology

11:20

Anemoi and LR publish method to improve accuracy of rotor-sail fuel savings

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news