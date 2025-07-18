Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

Navigator Holdings Ltd., operator of the world’s largest handysize liquefied gas carrier fleet, has on July 14, 2025, established a joint venture with Amon Maritime, according to the company's release.

Navigator will hold approximately 80 % of the new entity, Navigator Amon Shipping AS (Norway), with Amon Maritime holding the remaining 20 %.

The joint venture will build two liquefied ammonia carriers with 51,530 cubic meter capacity, which can also carry liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Shipbuilding contracts have been awarded to Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd., with deliveries planned for June and October 2028.

The vessels are priced at an average of $84 million each.

Each vessel project has secured a NOK 90 million (approximately $9 million) grant from Enova, a Norwegian government agency.

Financing will primarily come from commercial bank loans, while capital contributions from Navigator and Amon Maritime will cover the remainder.

Navigator intends to use available cash resources for its contribution, expecting the investment to enhance earnings.

Subject to standard conditions, each vessel will be deployed under a five‑year time charter with a blue‑chip industry leader following delivery.

Prior to this announcement, Navigator and Amon Maritime had engaged in discussions regarding ammonia‑fuelled vessel development, driven by shared interest in sustainable maritime fuel technologies. Navigator’s publicly filed Form 6‑K confirms that on July 14, 2025, the two companies executed an investment and shareholders’ agreement establishing.

Navigator Holdings Ltd., trading as Navigator Gas, is a publicly listed company headquartered in London. As owner and operator of the world’s largest handysize liquefied gas carrier fleet, it provides seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases—including ethylene, ethane, LPG and ammonia. The company also holds a 50 % interest in a joint‑venture ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas, on the Houston Ship Channel. Its fleet consists of 58 semi‑ or fully‑refrigerated carriers, 27 of which are ethylene/ethane capable.

Amon Maritime AS is a privately held Norwegian maritime project development company founded in 2019, with backing from Mosvolds Rederi, the investment arm of the Glastad Group. It specialises in ammonia‑fuelled ship newbuilding, ship management, technology development and bunkering.