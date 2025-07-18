Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

  1. Home
2025 July 18   18:00

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation announced at its 404th Board Meeting on 17 July that it had approved an order for seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

Following completion of contract procedures, the vessels are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029 and will replace ageing ships in Yang Ming’s fleet.

The company stated that the adoption of dual‑fuel systems—complementing five LNG dual‑fuel vessels due from 2026—will support stable East‑West route capacity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% compared with conventional fuel.

Yang Ming emphasized that these steps form part of its broader fleet optimisation strategy, aimed at reinforcing core container shipping operations, meeting global trade demand, and aligning with international environmental regulations. 

In April 2025, Yang Ming initiated a tender process for dual‑fuel vessels, issuing invitations to South Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese shipyards; Chinese yards did not participate. This competitive bidding process culminated in the selection of Hanwha Ocean as the primary contractor following evaluations of price, technical capability, and compliance with environmental requirements. 

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is a Taiwan‑listed liner shipping company and the country’s second‑largest container carrier after Evergreen, with a fleet of approximately 100 vessels totalling 8.22 million DWT and a capacity of around 724,000 TEU as of mid‑2025.

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a publicly held South Korean shipbuilder headquartered in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam‑do. Formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, it is part of Hanwha Group and among South Korea’s "Big Three" shipyards. The company specialises in liquefied gas carriers, offshore structures, and naval vessels, and maintains facilities in Geoje, Houston, and London.

