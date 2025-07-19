  1. Home
2025 July 19   13:40

ports

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

Port Houston marked a milestone in June, surpassing 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled year-to-date, according to the company's release.

Container volumes for the month totaled 331,864 TEUs, a 2% dip compared to the same month last year, but volumes remain up 3% year-to-date at 2,169,677 TEUs.

Resin exports continue to drive demand at Port Houston’s container terminals, which hold a 60% market share for resin commodities.

In fact, June data shows a 16% year-over-year increase in loaded container exports.

Loaded container imports were down 9% for the month. Port Houston is implementing a reefer import dwell fee at its terminals effective August 1 that applies to loaded refrigerated import containers.

“This fee, relevant specifically to reefers that dwell in our yards longer periods of time, is necessary for us to make efficient use of our terminal space and provide optimal service levels to all of our customers,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO at Port Houston.

As for other volumes, general cargo at Port Houston’s public terminals rose 6% year-to-date, and steel imports are up 3% year-to-date through June, totaling 2,184,349 short tons so far this year.

Overall tonnage across the Port’s public facilities reached 27,460,673 short tons through June, up 3% from the prior year.

Port Houston has owned and operated the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. 

