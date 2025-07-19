  1. Home
2025 July 19   14:31

shipbuilding

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

DEME Group NV, a Belgian marine engineering contractor, and Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, a Chinese shipbuilding joint venture, have advanced the construction of the Norse Energi, a next‑generation wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The vessel, part of the NG20000X class, supports wind turbine rotors over 300 m in diameter and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 t at water depths of 70 m.

It incorporates a 3,200‑ton crane and a hybrid drivetrain aimed at lowering carbon emissions per installed megawatt.

Norse Energi was launched on 7 July 2025 and is entering its final construction phase, with delivery now scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The vessel will feature DEME’s corporate green livery.  

The foundation for this collaboration dates to early 2024, when DEME acquired Norway’s Havfram AS, renaming and integrating it into its offshore wind services division to expand WTIV capacity.  

In April 2023, Havfram exercised its option under a letter of intent with CIMC Raffles to commission a second WTIV—the Norse Energi—following the first vessel, Norse Wind.

DEME Group NV is a publicly Belgian marine contractor specializing in dredging, environmental works, offshore energy and solutions for coastal protection. DEME operates a fleet of over 100 vessels, and since the acquisition of Havfram AS in early 2024, it expanded its offshore wind installation services.

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd is a joint venture shipyard based in Yantai, China, specializing in the design and construction of offshore support and installation vessels. The group is a subsidiary of CIMC and Raffles Shipyard, offering heavy industry expertise in offshore wind vessel construction.

Havfram AS is a Norwegian offshore wind services company, acquired by DEME in 2024. Havfram holds engineering rights and options for two NG20000X-class WTIVs, including Norse Wind and Norse Energi, based on a cooperation agreement with CIMC Raffles initiated in 2021. 

