2025 July 19   14:33

shipbuilding

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of Fincantieri Group and a global specialist in designing and building specialised vessels, has entered into a contract with an international customer for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), with an option to build a third vessel, according to the company's release.  

The contract, classified by Fincantieri as “large” (valued between €100 million and €200 million), was signed on 18 July 2025.    

These vessels will be based on the upgraded VARD 4 19 design, developed in Ålesund by Vard Design, and tailored to the client’s environmental specifications.  

The hull is optimised for reduced fuel consumption, high operational performance, and onboard comfort.  

Hybrid battery propulsion enables zero-emission operation for short periods and peak power when needed; the ships are also prepared for future methanol use.    

Each vessel, approximately 87 m long and 19.5 m wide, will reach up to 13 knots and accommodate 120 personnel in 84 cabins.

They will be fitted with DP2 positioning, seakeeping systems, a 30‑m Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) “walk‑to‑work” gangway from Vard subsidiary Seaonics, and a 7‑ton ECMC C25 crane capable of lifting 5 tons at 25 m reach.    

Onboard systems will include the SeaQ platform from Vard Electro, featuring the SeaQ Bridge workstation and the cloud‑based SeaQ Green Pilot for real‑time monitoring of fuel, energy, and emissions.  

The vessels will be certified under DNV’s Cyber Secure (Essential) notation from design through delivery.    

Interior outfitting will be undertaken by Vard Interiors, integrating sustainable HVAC‑R and piping systems focused on crew comfort and efficiency.  

The first hull will be built in Romania, outfitted and delivered from Norway in mid‑2027; the second will be built at Vard Vung Tao in Vietnam and delivered mid‑2028.  

Vard has an established track record of CSOV contracts, notably a May 2024 agreement with a Taiwanese customer for two CSOVs of its VARD 439 design. In April 2025, an option led to a contract for an Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV), followed by a sister CSOV awarded to Dong Fang Offshore in mid‑2025.  

Fincantieri S.p.A. is an Italian joint‑stock company, majority‑owned and listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. It is one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups, including cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore platforms. Its subsidiary Vard specialises in complex specialised vessels for offshore and maritime operations.

